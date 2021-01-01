Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 1, 2021

Anita (Annette) Quinn, Ballymahon, Longford / Clonbullogue, Offaly

The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Tuesday, December 29 of Anita (Annette) Quinn, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly of Clonbullogue, Co Offaly. Very deeply regretted by her loving family; John, Katrina, Amanda and Christopher, brother Leon, grandchildren; Shannon, Sadie, Michael, Megan, Nicola, Robyn, Holly and Leon-John, great granddaughter Elena, extended family, relatives and friends. May Anita Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Saturday, January 2. Condolences can be left using the link on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Paul Briody, Howth, Dublin / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Monday, December 28 of Paul Anthony Briody, Kinsealy, Co Dublin and formerly Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan and Howth, Co Dublin. Son of the late Michael and Katie Briody. Husband of Anne and beloved father of Bill, David, Stephen (predeceased) and Jenny. Proud grandfather of Daniel and Erin. Very sadly missed by his partner June, his daughter in law Pamela, his brothers and sisters, Tom, Michael, Mary, Eddie, Sean, Gerrard, Brendan, Patricia, Pauline and Antone, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences on RIP.ie or send on condolences by the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI Lifeboats.

A live stream of Paul's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday, January 6 at 11.30am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/howth

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Marian Reilly (née Canny), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Wednesday, December 30 of Marian Reilly (née Canny), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her husband Brendan, sons Gary, Raymond, Derek and daughter Louise, her mother Sally, sisters Kathleen, Helena, Ronnie and brothers Martin and Christy daughters in law Elaine and Aisling, son in law Norm and Raymond's partner Sarah, grandchildren Aaron, Oisin, Caragh, Rian and Aoife and nieces and nephews. Sister in law Bridie, brother in law Philip and many wonderful friends from near and far.

May Marian's Gentle Soul Rest in Heavenly Peace. House strictly private please.

Funeral Mass at 11 am Friday, January 1, 2021 in Saint Mary's Church Carrigallen. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jill Cowan, Shannow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, on Monday, December 28 of Jill Cowan, Nova Ves 6, Lesany, Netvoice, 25744, Czech Republic and formerly of Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Dearly beloved partner and best friend of Martin, adored mother of Mia and Finn. Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, Edwin and Margaret, brothers Nigel (Fiona), Alan (Diane) sister Lynn and partner Michael. Remembered with love by her partner, daughter, son, parents, brothers, sister and her partner, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many friends.

Family home strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

