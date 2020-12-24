Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 24, 2020

Gregory Gillen, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, December 22 of Gregory Gillen, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette .Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, Margaret, Anthony, Fiona, Peter, Teresa, Brendan, Martin and Ciara, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Kitty Doyle and Anne Moran, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Rebecca, Emma, Conor, Ben, Oisin, Fiachra, Annie-Rosie, Shane and Ellen, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Greg’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, December 24 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Clonbonny cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Greg’s Mass will be streamed live on the St.Mary’s Parish Lanesboro Facebook page and can be viewed by clicking on the link - https://www.facebook.com/106248174586123/videos/1033146853764473/.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. No flowers by request please. House strictly private please.

Mary (May) McCaughey (née Denning), Farrangarve, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, in Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, December 23 of Mary (May) McCaughey (née Denning), Farrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan and formerly of Billis, Virginia. Predeceased by her husband Francis J McCaughey, parents Michael and Annie Denning, Dessie and sister-in-law Maura. Sadly missed by her daughter Fidelma (Leech), son Francis, son-in-law Graeme and grandson Alan, brothers Michael, Sean and Brendan, sisters-in-law Ann and Kathleen, nephews and nieces, Fiona, Ronan, Dara and Claire. Bernadette, John, Damien and Paul, Raymond and Garry relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home on Thursday, December 24 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from Lakelands Funeral Home on Saturday, December 26 at 11.15am to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Due to COVID 19, Funeral Service will be restricted to family members only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed through the live stream link: https://vimeo.com/494403050

For those unable to attend the funeral due to current restrictions, please leave a message of condolence, if you so wish in the section on RIP.ie.

Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 23 of Paddy McGarry, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his mother Rosie and sisters Esther and Rosaline. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noeleen and Teresa and his brothers Sean, Harry, Noel, Aidan, Michael, Paul and Ronnie, nieces and nephews and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 28 in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining Mohill New Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed.

Please note that Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie