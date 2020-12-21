Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Monica Murray (née Tully), Ferefad, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, December 20 of Monica Murray (née Tully), Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Rose Tully. Monica will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Marie and Liz, sons Sean and Brendan, sisters Mary O’Neill (London), Margaret Gregg (Longford), Bridget Dennigan (Longford), Kathleen Tully (Castlebawn) and Teresa Jordan (Edenmore),daughters-in-law, sons-in-law , sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Leonie, Andrew, Michelle, Nicholas, Sarah, John, Stephen, Adam, Emma, Emily and James, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Monica’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

Kathleen Kilduff (née Gill), 46 St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in the presence of her loving family, on Sunday, December 20 of Kathleen Kilduff (née Gill), 46 St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by her husband Tommy, daughters Cynthia, Karen, Laura and Deborah, her grandchildren Nicole, Katelyn, Dylan and Bobby, her brothers and sisters Peggy (Lynch), Betty (Parker), Helen (Gouldsbury), Susan (McDermott), Pauline (McLoughlin), Caroline (Coffee), Ann (Hewitt), Bernie (Corrigan) and Tecla (Vernon), Frank, Peter and Pat. her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines, Kathleen's Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 22 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon will be limited to family and close friends up to 25 people.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time and would like the house to remain private. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Kathleen Gormley (née Harahan), Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford, N39 W9D5

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her adoring family, on Sunday, December 20 of Kathleen (Katie) Gormley (née Harahan), Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford, N39 W9D5. Deeply regretted by her devoted children; Rose O'Neill (England), Peggy Dowling (England), Kathleen Gormley (England), Paddy Gormley, Philomena Bloomfield (England), Christina Kilkenny (England), Helen Rooney and Carmel Davis. Also sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Kathleen's reposal and funeral will be strictly private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will depart from her home in Enaghan, on Wednesday, December 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Fr James Patrick (JP) Bohan, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Rooskey, Roscommon / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

The death occurred, in the Care Unit at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, on Sunday, December 20 of Fr James Patrick (JP) Bohan, St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Rooskey, Co Roscommon, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, Diocese of Eldoret (Kenya), Diocese of Nakuru (Kenya). Predeceased by his sisters Maureen (Traynor), Detta (Sheerin), Angie (Mlesk), and Patricia, by his brother Matty, by his sisters-in-law Eileen and Mary; sadly missed by his sister Helen (McLoughlin), by his brothers Micheál and Fr Benny SPS, by his sisters-in-law Joan and Helena, by his brother-in-law Michael McLoughlin, by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his relatives and his Society family.

Due to Government restrictions the Funeral will be private. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 23 at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence you may do so in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie.

John Connell, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, December 19 of John Connell, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford. He is reunited with his beloved wife Maureen. John will be forever missed by his loving family, sons Eamon, Gerard, Dessie, Seamus, Noel and Nigel, daughters Sheila (Corrigan), Deidre (Harte), Ann (Regan) and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Bridie Cloonan (England), brother-in-law Desmond Bohan, sister-in-law Bridie Connell, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends.

We have lost, but heaven has gained, One of the best this world contained. Rest in peace John.

John will repose in the family home in Fardromin for family only, due to Covid 19 government guidelines. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday, December 22 at 11.45, arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

For those wishing to stand along the road, please remember to keep your distance. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a message for the family in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Brendan Gallagher, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital,on Saturday, December 19 of Brendan Gallagher, Clondra, Longford. Predeceased by his son Kevin, parents Joe and Jane and his brother David. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, family Jane, Niall, Brendan and Gary, daughters-in-law, grandson, granddaughters, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal will leave his residence in Clondra on Tuesday, December 22 at approximately 10:45am to Saint Brendan’s Church, Clondra for Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only, the Mass will be streamed live on the Killashee Parish Facebook page.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal message in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Longford Alzheimer’s Society, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Kate Catherine McAuley (née Kelly), No 3 Cois Abhann, Clondra, Longford / Crumlin, Dublin / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of her loving family, on Thursday, December 17 of Kate Catherine McAuley (née Kelly), No 3 Cois Abhann, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin. She is predeceased by her parents Denis and Joan. Kate will be forever remembered with love, by her husband P (Noel), son Gary, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Jolanta, grandchildren Sarah, Ciara, Sam and Kevin, great-grandchildren Wade and Logan, brothers Laurance and Denis, brothers-in-law John, Danny and Shay, sisters-in-law Marie and Joanie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many good friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold.

Kate's funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday, December 22 at 11am traveling via Clondra, to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, for Cremation at 12.30pm. Due to government guidelines, Lakelands Crematorium, is for family only please.

A celebration of Kate's life will take place in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford at 3pm on Tuesday, December 22. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family home is private at all times please. To leave a message for Kate's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.

