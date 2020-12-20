Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 20, 2020

Chuck (John) Owens, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Saturday, December 19 of Chuck (John) Owens, Rathcronan, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his brother Hughie, sisters Catherine and Margaret. Beloved husband of June and dear father of Jonathan. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Oniesa, sisters Elizabeth, Breege and Maureen, brothers Patsy, Michael and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home. Removal on Monday, December 21 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Chuck’s home at 11.45 am on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be private, please. The funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Kate Catherine McAuley (née Kelly), No 3 Cois Abhann, Clondra, Longford / Crumlin, Dublin / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of her loving family, on Thursday, December 17 of Kate Catherine McAuley (née Kelly), No 3 Cois Abhann, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin. She is predeceased by her parents Denis and Joan. Kate will be forever remembered with love, by her husband P (Noel), son Gary, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Jolanta, grandchildren Sarah, Ciara, Sam and Kevin, great-grandchildren Wade and Logan, brothers Laurance and Denis, brothers-in-law John, Danny and Shay, sisters-in-law Marie and Joanie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many good friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold.

Kate's funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday, December 22 at 11am traveling via Clondra, to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, for Cremation at 12.30pm. Due to government guidelines, Lakelands Crematorium, is for family only please.

A celebration of Kate's life will take place in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford at 3pm on Tuesday, December 22. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family home is private at all times please. To leave a message for Kate's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.



Rose Mulligan (née O'Reilly), Larkfield, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Friday, December 18 of Rose Mulligan (née O'Reilly), Larkfield, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sons Vincent and Thomas and brother Mike. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean and daughters Rosaleen and Teresa (Granard), grandchildren, sisters, brother, daughter in law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, December 19. Rose's funeral cortège will leave her residence on Sunday, December 20 at 12.40pm to arrive at St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. The above Mass can be live streamed on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. In compliance with public guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would like to attend but cannot due to Covid 19 restrictions, are asked to leave their personal messages in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

Biruta Gaile, Sycamore Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, December 15 of Biruta Gaile, Sycamore Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford. Biruta will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Armands, son Eddie, daughter Evita, sister Laima, son-in-law, grandchildren Patricia, Evelina and Adelina, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Biruta’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, December 21 at 10.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to do so may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie