Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Amanda Whelan, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, tragically, following a road accident, onFriday, December 11 of Amanda Whelan, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of South Africa. Amanda will be sadly missed by her partner Donal Bergin, her sisters Gail, Sandra and Carol, extended family, relatives and friends in Ireland and South Africa. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, December 16 at 11am, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Owing to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, Amanda's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Donal wishes to thank everyone for their support and kindness.



John Kelly, Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Sunday, December 13 of John Kelly, Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John Patrick and Bridget, his brothers: Pat Joe and Benny. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary T, sons: John and Brendan, grandchildren; Orna, Aaron, Jennifer, Ezra and Cohon, John's partner Laura and Brendan's partner Catherine, sisters; Sr Dympna (Edgeworthstown), Bridie (England), Tess (England), Josie (Ck-on-Shannon), Eileen (Clare), brothers; Cathal (Cavan), Tom (Mohill), Gerry (Dublin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

John's remains will lie in repose at his home privately to family, neighbours and close friends only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. John's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, December 16, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone, followed by interment in the new cemetery.

In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, John's funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to due to Covid restrictions, can leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

John's funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan, Mohill C/O McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Tommy Beirne, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Whitehall, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and Staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Monday, December 14 of Tommy Beirne, Knocklongford, Mohill Co Leitrim and formerly Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Teresa, brother Charlie and nephew Michael, sadly missed by his brother Pat, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces, great-grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tommy’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends.

Tommy will repose at the home of his brother and sister in law Pat and Mary, Carolan Court, Mohill on Tuesday, December 15 from 5pm until 8pm, family and friends welcome while observing social distancing and wearing masks.

Tommy’s funeral cortege will leave Pat’s home Wednesday, December 16 at 11.30 am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the family plot, Kilbarry cemetery, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie.

Tommy’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.



Kathleen Ledwith (née McEvoy), Killeen, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, December 15 of Kathleen Ledwith (née McEvoy), Killeen, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Relict of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Lily (Healy), brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas’s Church, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, December 17 for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

Annie Maguire (née Wilson), Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year, surrounded by her family and in the very kind care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, December 13 of Annie Maguire (née Wilson), Empor, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Peter, sadly missed by her loving family, son, Paddy, daughters Ann Cox, May Keogh, Kathy Kavanagh, Mairead Donohoe. Julie Carrigy, Carmel Keenan and Fiona Moughty, brother Martin, sisters, May, Peg, and Julie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law Liz, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Carmel and son-in-law Paul. House private, please. Remains to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Empor, on Wednesday, December 16 for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care at Mullingar Hospital.

In keeping with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Those wishing to send a message of condolence to the family may do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

The following is a link, https://youtu.be/DhcqfVd2Wmc to the obituary for anyone wishing to avail of a live stream of her Funeral Mass. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Tom (Sonny) Scully, Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the excellent care of the staff at the North West Hospice Sligo, on Saturday, December 12 of Tom Scully, better known to all as Sonny, Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Elizabeth, his brother John and his wife Margaret and his sister Eileen O’Reilly, sadly missed by his sister Maeve Leahy (New York), brother Patrick (Pat) Leeds and sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and carers, his loyal customers. May Sonny Rest in Peace.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Sonny’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Sonny’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford, at 11.15am on Tuesday, December 15 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon (via his home), followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to North West Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Sonny’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private please.

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley), Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 1 of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday, December 18 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only. Those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to due to Covid-19 restrictions and those living abroad are welcome to leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Keech Hospice https://www.memorygiving.com/catherinecoady

The funeral mass will be live streamed on

https://www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have helped Betty throughout her illness. A heartfelt thank you to the Luton and Dunstable and Lister Hospitals and Keech Hospice for their devoted care to Betty and to the Luton based Leitrim and Mayo Associations for their kindness and support.

