Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 13, 2020

Thomas Rogers, Derrycasson, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, December 10 of Thomas Rogers, Derrycasson, Dring, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers John (Dublin), Peter (New York), sisters Mary and Sheila (New York), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, December 12. Thomas's funeral cortege will leave his residence at 12.15pm on Sunday, December 13 to arrive at St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. The above Mass can be live streamed on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page.

In compliance with public guidelines on Covid 19, regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would like to attend but cannot due to Covid 19 restrictions are asked to leave their personal messages in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie.



Pauline Rogers (née Spallin), Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, December 11 of Pauline Rogers (nee Spallin) Crowdrummin, Drumlish, Co Longford. Formerly Birmingham and Cloonshanna, Rooskey and the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her Husband Tom and Daughter Michelle and Sister Elizabeth, Deeply regretted by her son Adrian, daughter in law Ann Marie, brother John Spallin, Strokestown, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Natasha and Nathan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Please note that in line with Government & HSE advice, Pauline's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. For those wishing to offer their sympathies we suggest using the online link on RIP.ie. The Rogers family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Remains will be removed from her son Adrian and daughter in law Ann Marie's residence, Clonturk, Longford, on Monday, December 14 arriving to St Mary’s Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research c/o of Tom Crosby Undertaker, Tarmonbarry.

John Alyosius Reilly, Aughamore, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, in the presence of his brother Michael, on Thursday, December 10 of John Alyosius Reilly, Aughamore, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved parents Charles and Katie, also Brothers Charlie, Patsy and Barney, deeply regretted by his brother Michael , extended family, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, on Monday, December 14 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be private to family and friends.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley), Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 1 of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday, December 18 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only. Those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to due to Covid-19 restrictions and those living abroad are welcome to leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Keech Hospice https://www.memorygiving.com/catherinecoady

The funeral mass will be live streamed on

https://www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have helped Betty throughout her illness. A heartfelt thank you to the Luton and Dunstable and Lister Hospitals and Keech Hospice for their devoted care to Betty and to the Luton based Leitrim and Mayo Associations for their kindness and support.

Anthony Greene, Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home Ballyleague, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, December 10 of Anthony Greene, Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Elphin Street. Predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline. Much loved father of Theresa and Malcolm. He will be sadly missed by his daughter and son, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren Gareth, Conor, Thomas and Sophia, great grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Nancy and Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, December 14 to arrive for Funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, Anthony's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 25 people. Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Maureen Nugent (née Sheehy), Annaghgortagh, Moydrum, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, December 11 of Maureen Nugent (née Sheehy), Annaghgortagh, Moydrum, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband Seán. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughter Fiona (Corr) (Drumlish), daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Corey, Oisín, Senan, Aoibhínn, Seán and Ailbhe, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to covid-19 restrictions and adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral mass will be celebrated for Maureen for family members only.if you wish to express your sympathy or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences on RIP.ie or mass cards by post. Live stream link. https://www.facebook.com/pg/flynnsofathlone/live_videos/

House Private, Please. A wife, a mother, a grandma too, This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, You gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, And in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, Not just as a wife not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, Now the time has come for you to rest. o go in peace, you’ve earned your sleep, Your love in our hearts, we’ll eternally keep.



Patrick McCormack, Corbally, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his home in New York State, USA on Wednesday, December 2 of Patrick (Pat) McCormack, formerly of Corbally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Pat will be sadly missed by his brothers Brendan and Michael, his sisters Mary and Margaret, his brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and his relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and in the USA. May Pat Rest in Peace.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be held for family only. This will be celebrated in St. Fechin's Church, Fore with a private burial of ashes afterwards in the old cemetery, Fore. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so due to current restrictions may leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass for Pat will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie