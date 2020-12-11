Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 11, 2020

Donal (Dan) Farrell, Derawley, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Dublin, on Tuesday, December 8 of Donal (Dan) Farrell, Derawley, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, his brothers Jerome, Thomas, Sean, William, sisters Maureen (Whitney), Annie (McGee), Rose (O'Reilly). Deeply regretted by his brother Denis (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Cremation Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, this Saturday, December 12 at 5pm. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the service will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) Coady (née Gormley), Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Keech Hospice, Luton surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 1 of Catherine Elizabeth Coady (Betty), nee Gormley, aged 68 years, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents John Joe and Elizabeth (Lizzie) and her late sister Mary Gilhooly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Paul and his Fiancé Marie-Claire, daughter Collette and her husband Declan, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Coady, brothers; Mike and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and her close friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Betty's funeral mass will take place on Friday, December 18 at 2pm in the Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, followed by interment to Vale cemetery. In compliance with Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Betty's funeral mass will be restricted to 30 family members only. Those who would have liked to have attended but are unable to due to Covid-19 restrictions and those living abroad are welcome to leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" icon on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Keech Hospice https://www.memorygiving.com/catherinecoady

The funeral mass will be live streamed on

https://www.holyfamilyandstjohns.org/live

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have helped Betty throughout her illness. A heartfelt thank you to the Luton and Dunstable and Lister Hospitals and Keech Hospice for their devoted care to Betty and to the Luton based Leitrim and Mayo Associations for their kindness and support.

Anthony Greene, Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home Ballyleague, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, December 10 of Anthony Greene, Corskeagh, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Elphin Street. Predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline. Much loved father of Theresa and Malcolm. He will be sadly missed by his daughter and son, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren Gareth, Conor, Thomas and Sophia, great grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary, Nancy and Peggy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, December 14 to arrive for Funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, Anthony's Funeral Mass is private to family only, limited to 25 people. Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Brendan O'Byrne, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 8 of Brendan O'Byrne, Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, son Brendan, daughter Antoinette, his sister Sr.Nuala (Sisters of Nazareth, Hammersmith, London), grandchildren, Iris, Dylan, Laoise and Aoífe, daughter-in-law Kath, son-in-law Mark, nephews, niece, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Brendan's funeral cortége will leave his residence at 12.45pm on Friday, December 11 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message in the "condolence" section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Margaret Brennan (née Hopkins), Lismacmanus, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 9 of Margaret (Peggy) Brennan (nee Hopkins), Lismascmanus, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Michael, and lovingly remembered by her children Patrick, Michael, Marie (New Zealand), Maired, Catherine (New Zealand) and Ann, daughters in law, sons in law, cherished by her 12 grandchildren and great-grandchild, Clodagh. May she rest in peace.

Funeral cortège will leave Margaret (Peggy’s) home on Friday, December 11 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

