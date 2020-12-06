Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 7, 2020

Clara O'Beirne, 39 Ard Aoibhinn, Longford Town, Longford / Kilconnell, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Sunday, December 6 of Clara O'Beirne, 39 Ard Aoibhinn, Longford Town, Longford / Kilconnell, Galway. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and brother-in-law Sean Markham. Deeply regretted by her good friend Derek Wogan, sisters Mary Markham (Dublin) and Eileen (Dublin), Loretto Meagher (Dublin) and Jo Fahey (Cahir), brothers John (Roscommon) and Stephen (The Beeches, Kilconnell). Also by her brothers-in-law Frank and Richard, sisters-in-law Frances and Olive, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Clara's kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patsy McGlynn, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management, nurses and staff of the Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, on Saturday, December 5 of Patsy McGlynn, Corduff, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Ennybegs, Co Longford. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Sadly missed by his son Noel, daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren, Page, Noelle and Jack, nephew Sean, niece Liz and her husband David, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Monday, December 7 from 6pm until 7.30pm for family and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday, December 8 at 11.30am to St Michael's Church, Potahee, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Grainne Dockery (née Noone), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhooly, Cork



The death occurred, tragically, after a road accident, on Friday, December 4 of Grainne Dockery (née Noone), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballyhooly, Cork. Loving wife of Brendan and much loved mother of Macdarra and Megan. Adored daughter of her mother Nancy and her late father Jimmy. Beloved sister of Maureen, Bríd, Seamus, Martin, Ann, Finola, Sean, Harry, Cliodhna and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends and work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, December 9 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, Grainne's Funeral Mass is private to family only. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank you all for your cooperation and understanding at this very difficult time.

Brian Massey, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Thursday, December 3 of Brian Massey, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Dervla, sons Duncan and Calum, Dervla’s son Tom and daughter Alexis, brother Alister,daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren, by the Tallon family Edgeworthstown and his many good friends.

In keeping with current Covid regulations, Brian's repose and final service will be confined to family and close friends. Brian’s removal will take place on Monday, December 7 to the Lakelands Crematorium, arriving at 3pm, via Drumlish, Fardromin and Ballinamuck.

If you wish to leave a message of condolences you may do so through the condolences link on RIP.ie. House private, please. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Kathleen Hanley (née Tolan), Kilnasillagh, Curraghroe, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in Costello's Nursing Home Ballyleague, on Saturday, December 5 of Mrs Kathleen Hanley (née Tolan) Kilnasillagh, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her Husband John, Deeply regretted by her sons Sean, Gerry, Martin, Tom and Noel, daughter Mary and Anne, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Please note that in line with Government & HSE advice, Kathleen's funeral will be confined to family and close friends. For those wishing to offer their sympathies we suggest using the online link on RIP.ie. The Hanley family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Removal from her home on Tuesday, December 8 to arrive at Saint Mary’s Church, Ballagh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, in Luton, Bedfordshire. United Kingdom, on Thursday, December 3 of Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Janice and son of the late Michael and Kathleen Brady and brother of the late Liam and Kathy Fahlbeck. Mick will be sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Danny, his sister's; Rose, Eileen, Bridie and Geri, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his close friends & neighbours in the UK, US, and Australia.

May Mick Rest in Peace. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

