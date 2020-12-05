Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 5, 2020

Brian Massey, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Thursday, December 3 of Brian Massey, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Dervla, sons Duncan and Calum, Dervla’s son Tom and daughter Alexis, brother Alister,daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren, by the Tallon family Edgeworthstown and his many good friends.

In keeping with current Covid regulations, Brian's repose and final service will be confined to family and close friends. Brian’s removal will take place on Monday, December 7 to the Lakelands Crematorium, arriving at 3pm, via Drumlish, Fardromin and Ballinamuck.

If you wish to leave a message of condolences you may do so through the condolences link on RIP.ie. House private, please. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Tom Duffy, Lettergullion, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Thursday, December 3 of Tom Duffy, Lettergullion, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Mary Jane, Brother Pakie, sisters Mary & Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother John, his sisters Elizabeth (Sussex), Anna (Cape Cod), Sr. Kathleen,(Mercy Ballymahon-Drumlish), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew Pakie with Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Saturday, December 5 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery. In line with current Covid regulations Tom’s reposing and Funeral is confined to Family only. If you would like to leave your condolences please use the condolences link on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, in Luton, Bedfordshire. United Kingdom, on Thursday, December 3 of Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Janice and son of the late Michael and Kathleen Brady and brother of the late Liam and Kathy Fahlbeck. Mick will be sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Danny, his sister's; Rose, Eileen, Bridie and Geri, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his close friends & neighbours in the UK, US, and Australia.

May Mick Rest in Peace. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

