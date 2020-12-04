Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 4, 2020

Tom Duffy, Lettergullion, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Thursday, December 3 of Tom Duffy, Lettergullion, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick & Mary Jane, Brother Pakie, sisters Mary & Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother John, his sisters Elizabeth (Sussex), Anna (Cape Cod), Sr. Kathleen,(Mercy Ballymahon-Drumlish), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his nephew Pakie with Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Saturday, December 5 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery. In line with current Covid regulations Tom’s reposing and Funeral is confined to Family only. If you would like to leave your condolences please use the condolences link on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford / Shantalla, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, November 30 of Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford and formerly from Fursey Road, Shantalla, Galway. He is predeceased by his wife Lassie, his parents Darby and Kathleen, brothers George and Richard and sister Mary. Maurice will be sadly missed by his sisters Mona (Galway) and Betty (Essex), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and in Galway.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace.

Maurice's funeral cortège will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, December 4 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current government restrictions cannot, can leave a message for the family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

