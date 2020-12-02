Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 3, 2020

Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford / Shantalla, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, November 30 of Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford and formerly from Fursey Road, Shantalla, Galway. He is predeceased by his wife Lassie, his parents Darby and Kathleen, brothers George and Richard and sister Mary. Maurice will be sadly missed by his sisters Mona (Galway) and Betty (Essex), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and in Galway.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace.

Maurice's funeral cortège will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, December 4 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current government restrictions cannot, can leave a message for the family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

John Nolan, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred on Friday, November 27 of John Nolan, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formerly of Dysart, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Angela (née Kelly), father James, and mother Elizabeth (née Glennon). John will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his sons Patrick and Jason, brother Jimmy, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Maureen, Chris, Kate, Betty, Bridget, Angela, Ann and Martina, all of his extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Funeral arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Thursday morning, December 3 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am, followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Those who may have wished to attend John’s funeral Mass but cannot do so due to Covid-19 restrictions can view the Requiem Mass on Thursday morning by using this link: Facebook: www.facebook.com/gaynorsfuneraldirectors

Condolences may be sent by private message to John's family by clicking www.gaynors.ie or by using the "Condolence" link on RIP.ie. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Condolences may be sent by private message to John's family by clicking www.gaynors.ie or by using the "Condolence" link on RIP.ie. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Kathleen (Kate) Flynn (née Quest), Rath, Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year at home surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, December 1 of Kathleen (Kate) Flynn (née Quest), Rath, Glasson, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Mike). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary Lowry, son-in-law Albert, grandson Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Kate's Funeral Cortége will leave her home in Rath, Glasson at 10-35am on Thursday, December 3 (via The Bog Road & Tubberclaire Cross) to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Kate for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolence section on RIP.ie, or Mass cards by post.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie