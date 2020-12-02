Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford / Shantalla, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, November 30 of Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford and formerly from Fursey Road, Shantalla, Galway. He is predeceased by his wife Lassie, his parents Darby and Kathleen, brothers George and Richard and sister Mary. Maurice will be sadly missed by his sisters Mona (Galway) and Betty (Essex), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and in Galway.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace.

Maurice's funeral cortège will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, December 4 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current government restrictions cannot, can leave a message for the family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Margaret Hagan (née Brady), Rhyne, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, November 29 of Margaret Hagan (née Brady), Rhyne, Killoe, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Mary, James, Liam, Helena and Patrick, her brother Pat, sisters Mary, Alice Bridget and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal to arrive at St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, on Wednesday, December 2 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, via Rhyne. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. C/O Farrell Funeral Directors Ballinalee. Due to government regulations, Funeral Mass will be private to family only.

John Nolan, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred on Friday, November 27 of John Nolan, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formerly of Dysart, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Angela (née Kelly), father James, and mother Elizabeth (née Glennon). John will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his sons Patrick and Jason, brother Jimmy, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Maureen, Chris, Kate, Betty, Bridget, Angela, Ann and Martina, all of his extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Funeral arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Thursday morning, December 3 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am, followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Those who may have wished to attend John’s funeral Mass but cannot do so due to Covid-19 restrictions can view the Requiem Mass on Thursday morning by using this link: Facebook: www.facebook.com/gaynorsfuneraldirectors

Condolences may be sent by private message to John's family by clicking www.gaynors.ie or by using the "Condolence" link on RIP.ie. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Mary (Maura) Heslin, Cornageeha, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 30 of Mary (Maura) Heslin née Heslin, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Ned, sons; Gary, Mark and Noel, daughters-in-law; Maeve and Nessa, much cherished grandchildren Kirsten, Céadigh, Odhrán, Dáire, Zoe, Sam, Steven and Joel, sister-in-law; Margaret (England), niece; Karen and her husband Ken and nephew; Neil, cousins; Mary and Susan and their families, large circle of friends and neighbours.

May Maura Rest in Peace. You will never walk alone. Maura will lie in repose at her residence strictly private to family only due to Covid restrictions.

A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday, December 2 at 4pm.

In compliance with Covid 19 restrictions on public gatherings, Maura’s cremation will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message by clicking on the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director or any family member. House strictly private please.



Tommy Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Monday, November 30 of Tommy Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters Nellie and Mary Donnelly (Fenagh), carers Milly and P.J. nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tommy’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tommy’s funeral cortège will leave his home Wednesday, December 2 at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Mohill Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Tommy’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House Private, please.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

