Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 30, 2020

The death occurred on Friday, November 27 of John Nolan, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formerly of Dysart, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his beloved wife Angela (née Kelly), father James, and mother Elizabeth (née Glennon). John will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his sons Patrick and Jason, brother Jimmy, sisters Teresa, Eileen, Maureen, Chris, Kate, Betty, Bridget, Angela, Ann and Martina, all of his extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Funeral arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Thursday morning, December 3 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 am, followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Those who may have wished to attend John’s funeral Mass but cannot do so due to Covid-19 restrictions can view the Requiem Mass on Thursday morning by using this link: Facebook: www.facebook.com/gaynorsfuneraldirectors

Condolences may be sent by private message to John's family by clicking www.gaynors.ie or by using the "Condolence" link on RIP.ie. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Theresa McNerney, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 27 of Theresa McNerney, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters Lily (Mullingar) and Sarah Rehill (Ballinamuck), cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, November 30 to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe (via Rathmore) for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link on RIP.ie. House private please.

Thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

Albert Dovey, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, on Monday, November 23 of Albert Dovey, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford and late of Tower Hamlets, London. Sadly missed by his sister Betty, brother Harold, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Albert's kindness and generosity was legendary, his thoughtful and kind heart endeared him to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family and friends. Albert's Funeral will take place in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, December 1 at 11am. Private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

