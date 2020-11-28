Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 28, 2020

William (Billy) Kett, 33 St Michael's Rd., Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, November 27 of William (Billy) Kett, 33 St Michael's Rd., Longford Town, Longford. He is predeceased by his sons Billy and Jimmy. Billy will be fondly remembered with love by his family, daughters Jennifer, Kathleen and Valerie, sons-in-law Patrick, Noel and James, daughter-in-law Maureen, brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Madge and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace.

Billy's Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Saturday, November 28 at 4.45 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, for prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, regarding public gatherings, mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.



Michael Dolan, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Friday, November 27 of Michael Dolan, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annamai, by his twin brother Matthew and by his beloved daughter Angela. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Junette, son Patrick and his husband Conor, daughter Regina and her partner Garreth ,brothers Edmund and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home at 11am on Sunday, November 29 (via Moyne) to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Michael (Mickey) Smith, Bracklon, Meathas Troim, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, very peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Friday, November 27 of Michael (Mickey) Smith, Bracklon, Meathas Troim, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Catherine, brothers, John and Seamus, sisters Molly and Nancy Mickey will be deeply missed by his loving wife Maureen, his children Catherine, Teresa, Bridget, Maggie, Angela, Michael, Kevin, Patrick and Colm and their partners, his brother Brian, sister Kitty, cherished grandchildren and extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Mickey's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Sunday, November 29, at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society Ireland.

Theresa McNerney, Mullingar, Westmeath / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 27 of Theresa McNerney, Mullingar, Westmeath and formerly of Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters Lily (Mullingar) and Sarah Rehill (Ballinamuck), cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday, November 30 to St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe (via Rathmore) for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link on RIP.ie. House private please.

Thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

Thomas Joseph Murtagh, Ottawa, Canada and formerly Main Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, October 3 of Thomas Joseph Murtagh, Ottawa, Canada and formerly Main Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Mary, he leaves to mourn his sisters Fionnuala Hanlon, Longford and Carmel Nally, Dunboyne. Sadly missed by Micheline Egan and his two daughters Karen and Taraleigh. Contrary to previous arrangements Tom’s burial took place in Ottawa.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Rest In Peace, Tom. Those who would like to leave a personal message can do so by using the link in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Albert Dovey, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, on Monday, November 23 of Albert Dovey, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford and late of Tower Hamlets, London. Sadly missed by his sister Betty, brother Harold, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Albert's kindness and generosity was legendary, his thoughtful and kind heart endeared him to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family and friends. Albert's Funeral will take place in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, December 1 at 11am. Private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Margaret McCormack, Artane, Dublin / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Beaumont Hospital, on Wednesday, November 25 of Margaret McCormack, Artane, Dublin and formerly of Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by her father Michael, mother Margaret, brothers William (Billy) and Michael, sisters Mary B and Emily and brother-in-law Brendan. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick (Abbeylara), John (USA), sister Brigid (USA), sisters-in-law Catherine and Moira, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will arrive at St Bernard’s church Abbeylara for 12 noon funeral Mass on Saturday, November 28, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with government Covid 19 regulations the funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people only. Margaret’s remains will pass through the village prior to the funeral for those wishing to show their respect or alternatively you can leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation at this time.

Suzanne Millman (née Gaffney), Wateraughy, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Friday, November 27 of Suzanne Millman (née Gaffney), Wateraughy, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her father Eddie Gaffney. Sadly missed by her son Rian, mother Ann, sister Lily, brother Eamonn, uncle Con McGerty, sister in law Aishling, nephew Oisin, nieces Megan, Erin, and Ellie, relatives, neighbours, & many friends and colleagues. May she rest in peace.

Suzanne's Funeral Cortège will leave her sister's residence on Sunday morning, November 29 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee for 12noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE advice and government regulations Suzanne's Funeral will be for family and close friends.Those wishing to extend their sympathy to the family may do so in the condolence link on RIP.ie. Family Flowers only please. Donations in Lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit Cavan General Hospital.

As a mark of respect Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers will be closed for business until Wednesday, December 2. Suzanne's Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on https://vimeo.com/484607268

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie