Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 27, 2020

Albert Dovey, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, on Monday, November 23 of Albert Dovey, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Longford and late of Tower Hamlets, London. Sadly missed by his sister Betty, brother Harold, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Albert's kindness and generosity was legendary, his thoughtful and kind heart endeared him to all who knew him. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all his family and friends. Albert's Funeral will take place in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday, December 1 at 11am. Private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would like to have attended but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.



Margaret McCormack, Artane, Dublin / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Beaumont Hospital, on Wednesday, November 25 of Margaret McCormack, Artane, Dublin and formerly of Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by her father Michael, mother Margaret, brothers William (Billy) and Michael, sisters Mary B and Emily and brother-in-law Brendan. Sadly missed by her brother Patrick (Abbeylara), John (USA), sister Brigid (USA), sisters-in-law Catherine and Moira, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will arrive at St Bernard’s church Abbeylara for 12 noon funeral Mass on Saturday, November 28, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with government Covid 19 regulations the funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people only. Margaret’s remains will pass through the village prior to the funeral for those wishing to show their respect or alternatively you can leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation at this time.

Maureen Dillon (née McGrath), 11 Esker Lane, Lucan, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the very kind care of MISA St. James's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 24 of Maureen Dillon (nee McGrath), 11 Esker Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Ratharney, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Tom, daughters,Mary and Anne, grandchildren Niamh, Liam, Roisin, Kate, sisters Rose, Kathleen, Sr. Eileen FMM, brothers Joe and Fr Mick SMA, nieces, nephews, relatives. friends, neighbours and carers.

May she rest in peace. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends a private funeral will take place in Ballynacargy Church on Friday, November 27 at 11am with burial to follow in Sonna Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence to the family please do so on the Condolence page on RIP.ie. Family flowers only.

Brendan Burke, Mellows College, Athenry, Galway / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, November 24 of Brendan Burke, Mellowes College, Athenry, Co Galway and late of Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Carmel and devoted dad of John, Brendan, Maria and Nicola. Sadly, missed by his loving wife, children, daughters-in-law Agnes and Breda, his adored grandchildren James, Seán, Anna, Eoghan and Clodagh, sisters-in-law Josephine and Margaret, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing privately at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26. Removal to the Church of the Assumption on Friday, November 27 at 11:30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which will be streamed live on the Parish webcam and on local radio 106.5FM. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. PARISH WEBCAM, Click Here.

In line with HSE/Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Brendan’s family and friends a small private funeral will be held. House strictly private. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Brendan would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Brendan will be arranged. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí Galway. May he Rest In Peace.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family, on Wednesday, November 25 of Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Boyle, Co Roscommon. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier.

Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May Marie and John’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, November 19 of John Clarke, Ballinagleragh, Co Leitrim & Manchester, England.

Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren.

John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May John and Marie’s Most Gentle Souls Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

