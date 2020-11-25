Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Catherine Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, tragically, on Monday, November 23 of Catherine Duggan, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her father Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Lilly, her mother Cissie and Lilly's dad Ger, her aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and her dearest friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines, Catherine's funeral Mass on Thursday, November 26 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, will be limited to family and close friends up to 25 people, and can be live streamed on St Matthew's Church Ballymahon facebook page. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time and would like the house to remain private. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Matthew (Matt) Harte, Williamstown House, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Monday, November 23 of Matthew (Matt) Harte, Williamstown House, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Fr.Pat and Mel. Matt will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Teresa, son Paul, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters Mary Frances (Dublin), Kay Cryan (Ballinamore), Peggy McTiernan (Mullingar), Deirdre O’Mahony (Galway), brother Ciaran (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Matt’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, November 26 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am , interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Brendan Burke, Mellows College, Athenry, Galway / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Tuesday, November 24 of Brendan Burke, Mellowes College, Athenry, Co Galway and late of Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Carmel and devoted dad of John, Brendan, Maria and Nicola. Sadly, missed by his loving wife, children, daughters-in-law Agnes and Breda, his adored grandchildren James, Seán, Anna, Eoghan and Clodagh, sisters-in-law Josephine and Margaret, brother-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing privately at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26. Removal to the Church of the Assumption on Friday, November 27 at 11:30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which will be streamed live on the Parish webcam and on local radio 106.5FM. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry. PARISH WEBCAM, Click Here.

In line with HSE/Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Brendan’s family and friends a small private funeral will be held. House strictly private. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Brendan would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Brendan will be arranged. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí Galway. May he Rest In Peace.

