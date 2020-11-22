Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 22, 2020

Eugene (Gene) Brady, Northwood, Hillingdon, Middlesex , England and Formerly of, Coolnagun, Lismacaffrey, Streete, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and following a short illness bravely born, at Michael Sobell Hospice Mount Vernon Northwood, Middlesex, on Friday, October 23 of Eugene (Gene) Brady, Northwood, Hillingdon, Middlesex , England and formerly of, Coolnagun, Lismacaffrey, Streete, Westmeath / Longford. Gene is predeceased by his partner Hillary, parents James and Annie Brady, his brothers Sean and Phelim. He will be eternally missed by his beloved daughter Johanna, brothers Patsy, England, Kevin, Coolnagun, his sisters Ita, England, Teresa, Wexford, Marian, Swords, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of family and friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Gene will be interred in a family plot on Monday, November 23. His Funeral service will take place in Stibbards and Son funeral directors Hadleigh, followed by interment in Woodside Cemetery Benfleet Essex England. Due to Covid-19 restrictions it is not possible for his family in Ireland to travel to the UK. The Brady family would like to thank everyone who has gone out of their way to sympathise with us at this difficult time. A Mass in memory of Gene will be held when COVID-19 restrictions ease and your intentions will also be remembered in the Mass.

If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence in the section on RIP.ie.

Tom Galligan, SC Road, Rialto, Dublin / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Saturday, November 21 of Tom Galligan, SC Road, Rialto, Dublin 8 and formerly Mullahoran, Cavan. Beloved husband of Breda, loving dad of Paul, Thomas and Mary and loving grandad of Connor. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, daughter-in-law Grasela, grandson, his sister Sr. Margaret Mary (R.S.M), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends. May Tom Rest in Peace.

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Tom’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Tom would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie. To live stream Tom’s Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 24 at 11.30am please see church web cam link – https://www.churchservices.tv/rialto and to view Tom’s Cremation Service Tuesday afternoon at 1pm please see link – https://vimeo.com/event/153499. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross – see link -https://olh.ie/

Pat Clyne, Main Street, Clonmellon, Westmeath / Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 20 of Pat Clyne, Main Street, Clonmellon, Westmeath and formerly of Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, sisters Teresa (Grier), Rose (Broy), brother Barry, son-in-law Barry Castles, grandson baby Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Patricia (Smyth), Siobhán (Kelly), Dymphna (Castles), Gillian (Flynn), Anne (Brady), sons-in-law John, Con, David & Colm, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed HERE

May Pat Rest In Peace

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines Pat's Funeral Mass will take place this Monday, November 23 at 11am in Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmellon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to a charity of you choice. House Private. If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence on RIP.ie.

Mary Connolly (née McGovern), Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, November 20 of Mary Connolly née McGovern, 27 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cattan, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents; Laurence and Katie, her brothers; Thomas and James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Eamonn, sisters; Kathleen, Rita, Philomena and Annie, brother; Larry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will lie in repose at her family home private to family and close friends only due to Covid restrictions. Mary's funeral cortège will leave her home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment to the adjoining new cemetery.

Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/w8Bi_qeuY3U

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message by clicking on the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.



