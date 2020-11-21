Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 21, 2020

Pat Clyne, Main Street, Clonmellon, Westmeath / Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 20 of Pat Clyne, Main Street, Clonmellon, Westmeath and formerly of Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, sisters Teresa (Grier), Rose (Broy), brother Barry, son-in-law Barry Castles, grandson baby Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Patricia (Smyth), Siobhán (Kelly), Dymphna (Castles), Gillian (Flynn), Anne (Brady), sons-in-law John, Con, David & Colm, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed HERE

May Pat Rest In Peace

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines Pat's Funeral Mass will take place this Monday, November 23 at 11am in Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmellon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to a charity of you choice. House Private. If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence on RIP.ie.

Derek Purcell, Longford / Blanchardstown, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, November 15 of Derek Purcell, Longford and formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin. Derek, beloved son of the late Ann and Frank, cherished brother of Ruth and the late Gerard and a much loved uncle of Amy and Jack. Sadly missed by his loving sister, brother-in-law Eamonn, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Derek’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Derek’s Funeral Service can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday afternoon, November 21 at 4pm.

If you would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions, you cannot. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices. Family flowers only, Please. Donations, if desired, to the Pieta House.

Mary Connolly (née McGovern), Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, November 20 of Mary Connolly née McGovern, 27 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cattan, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents; Laurence and Katie, her brothers; Thomas and James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Eamonn, sisters; Kathleen, Rita, Philomena and Annie, brother; Larry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will lie in repose at her family home private to family and close friends only due to Covid restrictions. Mary's funeral cortège will leave her home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment to the adjoining new cemetery.

Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/w8Bi_qeuY3U

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message by clicking on the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (née McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 18 of Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (nee McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John, her brother John Paddy and her sisters Brigid McGee and Mary Joe Foley. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Liz (Sean), Peig Heslin (Shane), Josie Dorrigan (Joe), sons Jimmy (Helen), Noel (Noeleen) and Tom (Lizzy), sisters: Betty Corrigan (Mullingar) and Kathleen Charles (Mohill), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind carers, neighbours and friends. May Maggie-Ellen Rest in Peace.

Maggie-Ellen will lie in repose, private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. Maggie-Ellen’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday, November 21 at 11.30am, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Funds in Lough Erril and Arus Carolan Nursing Homes, Mohill, c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director.

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Maggie-Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.





