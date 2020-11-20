Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 20, 2020

Derek Purcell, Longford / Blanchardstown, Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, November 15 of Derek Purcell, Longford and formerly of Blanchardstown, Dublin. Derek, beloved son of the late Ann and Frank, cherished brother of Ruth and the late Gerard and a much loved uncle of Amy and Jack. Sadly missed by his loving sister, brother-in-law Eamonn, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Derek’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Derek’s Funeral Service can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday afternoon, November 21 at 4pm.

If you would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions, you cannot. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices. Family flowers only, Please. Donations, if desired, to the Pieta House.

Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (née McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 18 of Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (nee McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John, her brother John Paddy and her sisters Brigid McGee and Mary Joe Foley. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Liz (Sean), Peig Heslin (Shane), Josie Dorrigan (Joe), sons Jimmy (Helen), Noel (Noeleen) and Tom (Lizzy), sisters: Betty Corrigan (Mullingar) and Kathleen Charles (Mohill), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind carers, neighbours and friends. May Maggie-Ellen Rest in Peace.

Maggie-Ellen will lie in repose, private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. Maggie-Ellen’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday, November 21 at 11.30am, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Funds in Lough Erril and Arus Carolan Nursing Homes, Mohill, c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director.

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Maggie-Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.





