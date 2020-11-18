Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Eilish Carrigy (née Smith), Ballinalee PO, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Joseph's Care Centre, after a short illness, on Tuesday, November 17 of Eilish Carrigy (née Smith), Ballinalee PO, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Andy, brother Francie, sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her sons Andrew and Michael, daughter Carmella, brother Bernie, sister Anna Rose, daughter in law Una and Carmen, son in law Brian, grandchildren Caimin Sam, Tom, Braiden, Odhran, Davin, and Sabrina, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eilish Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, house is private, please. A private funeral Mass for Eilish will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 12pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, with burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Those who cannot do so can leave a message in the "condolence" section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Eilish's Mass will be streamed live on parishofclonbroney Facebook page.

Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, November 15 of Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Peter, her daughter Diana and son Gerard and his partner Helena, her granddaughter Erin, sisters Mary McGonigle (Ardagh), Mag (Longford), brothers Eamon (Edgeworthstown), John (Moyvore), Paul (Longford) and Aidan (Ardagh), her uncles Sean (Edgeworthstown)) and Michael (Athlone), her nieces Denise, Amanda, Pauline and Louise, nephews David, Dillon, Adam, Kian, Eoghan, Leo and Liam, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, November 19 from her home to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family and friends and limited to 25 people only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page of RIP.ie. House private, please.



Noeleen Murtagh (née Farrell), Clonard, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 16 of Noeleen Murtagh (née Farrell), Clonard, Clondra, Longford. Noeleen will be sadly missed and always loved by her husband John, her son Seamus, daughter-in-law Anne, grand-daughters Sionán and Muireann, brother Tom Mike, sisters-in-law Vera and Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Noeleen’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Wednesday, November 18 at 11.40am to arrive at St Brendan’s Church, Clondra for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only,but will be streamed live on the Killashee Parish Facebook page. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Margaret Galligan (née Macken), Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, November 15 of Margaret Galligan (née Macken), Derragh, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her son Seamus, daughter-in-law Marie, adored grandchildren Killian, Andrea, Alison and Naoise, brother Jack, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, November 18 from her home to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Margaret’s home at 12.40pm en route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be private, please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Regina Foley (née Flynn), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, November 15 of Regina Foley (nee Flynn) The Oaks, Swords formerly of Cappagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, brothers Gerry and Enda and sister Mary, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her loving mother Jennie and sister Bernie. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to current government guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Reposing at 5 Sliabh View, Mohill, on Wednesday, November 18 from 6.30pm to 8pm, for family and close friends only. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim for funeral Mass on Thursday, November 19 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid 19 restrictions can leave a personal message below by clicking on the "condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family really appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Stephen Grier, Cloughernal, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Sunday, November 15 of Stephen Grier, Cloughernal, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his son-in-law Shane McGuigan and brother Sean. Beloved husband of Mary and dear father to Mary and Elaine. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Philip McGurran, grandson Shane McGuigan, brothers Thomas and James, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, November 18 from the home of his daughter Mary at Cloughernal to St Mary’s Church Carra, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Mary’s home at 10.45am on route to St Mary’s Church Carra for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the house will be private, please. The funeral mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Pat Tiernan, Rabbit Park, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, November 14 of Pat Tiernan, Rabbit Park, Ardagh, Longford and late of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Oak Vale, Longford and Great Oaks, Mullingar. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Peter, his sister Bernadette Duke and her husband Vincent (Leixlip) and his brother-in-law Alan Boxall. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Anna Griffin (Dublin), Josie Boxall (Kent), Sr Evangelist and Sr Margaret (Longford) and his brother Fr Peter (Cloone), nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday, November 18 from Glennon's Funeral Home to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, which will take place privately and will be confined to family members and friends, limited to 25 people only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Michael’s Funeral Service will take place in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, November 19 at 10.30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or Wednesday, November 18 at 11.30pm Irish time. (GMT) If you wish to view the live video stream, please click on the link below, the link will be live 15 minutes before the service commences, and will be available to view again for several days before being removed. https://www.belindajanevideo.com/client-video/michael-beirne/

The family invites you to light a candle with them during the service to celebrate his wonderful life. Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the ‘Condolence Section’ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

