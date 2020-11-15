Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 15, 2020

Brendan Igoe, Kelleter, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, November 14 of Brendan Igoe, Kelleter, Killoe, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents John and Rose, father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Theresa, brothers-in-law Noel, Aloysius, PJ and Tommy.

Brendan will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Carmel, beloved son John, daughter-in-law Victoria, brothers Sean, Billy and Paul, sisters Maura (Murray), Tess (Brady), Vera (McKeon) and Maggie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, neighbours and good friends. We have lost, but heaven has gained, One of the best this world contained. Rest in Peace.

Brendan will be reposing in his home on Monday, November 16 from 5pm until 9pm, for family, friends and neighbours to call. (There will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering).

Brendan's Funeral cortège will leave his home on Tuesday, November 17 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. (Church is limited to 25 persons). Please adhere to government guidelines at all times. Messages of condolence can be left on the link on RIP.ie.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Michael’s Funeral Service will take place in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday, November 19 at 10.30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or Wednesday, November 18 at 11.30pm Irish time. (GMT) If you wish to view the live video stream, please click on the link below, the link will be live 15 minutes before the service commences, and will be available to view again for several days before being removed. https://www.belindajanevideo.com/client-video/michael-beirne/

The family invites you to light a candle with them during the service to celebrate his wonderful life. Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the ‘Condolence Section’ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Norman Lowry, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the family home, on Saturday, November 14 of Norman Lowry, “ Kincora”, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Alberta and dear father of Howard, Elizabeth, Kenneth and Thelma. Remembered with love by his sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal from the family home on Monday, November 16 at 1.30pm via Crossdoney to arrive at St Fethlimidhs Cathedral, Kilmore for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Churchyard, Ballintemple. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan. House strictly private please. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Funeral Service strictly private to family only. Those who are unable to attend the funeral due to Covid restrictions are welcome to pay their respects along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines or by using the condolences section on RIP.ie.



James Conry, Portnahinch, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at Galway University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague on Friday, November 13 of James Conry, Portnahinch, Roscommon. Beloved son of the late Margaret and Jimmy. He will be very sadly missed by his brother Ciaran (Australia), sister-in-law Marie and niece Maeve, sister Amanda (UK), aunt Lucy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May James rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, the funeral will take place privately for family and close friends only. The funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday morning, November 17 at 10.30am arriving at the Church of Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Kilteevan Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Conry family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Please note that James’ Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am by clicking HERE



Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Leitrim / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, aged 41 years, on Thursday, November 12 of Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Teesan, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving father Jim and mother Mary of Mohereevan, Aughmore. Kieran will be sadly missed by his sister Eveleen, brothers John, Joseph and Seamus, sisters-in-law Aine and Aisling, brother-in-law James, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, for funeral Mass on Monday, November 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. In compliance with government guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid 19 restrictions can leave a personal message by clicking on the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family really appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

