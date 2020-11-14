Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 14, 2020

Igor Ivanouskij, Harbour View, Tarmon Harbour, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family after a long illness bravely borne, on Friday, November 13 of Igor Ivanouskij, Harbour View, Tarmon Harbour, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Aelita, daughter Maria, sons Daniel and Richard, grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow Government Guidelines and with support and agreement of the family Igor’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will depart from his home on Saturday afternoon, November 14 at 2pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Leitrim / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, aged 41 years, on Thursday, November 12 of Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Teesan, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving father Jim and mother Mary of Mohereevan, Aughmore. Kieran will be sadly missed by his sister Eveleen, brothers John, Joseph and Seamus, sisters-in-law Aine and Aisling, brother-in-law James, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, for funeral Mass on Monday, November 16 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. In compliance with government guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid 19 restrictions can leave a personal message by clicking on the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family really appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Frank Manicle, Mac Eoin Park, Longford Town, Longford / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, in his 81st year, on Thursday, November 12 of Frank Manicle, Mac Eoin Park, Longford and formerly of Nappagh, Moydow. Predeceased by his parents John and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bea, family Caroline (Bergin), Lorraine (Nash), Marion, Úna (McMahon, Australia) and Kieran, sons-in-law Roger, Michael and Niall, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Saoirse, Róisín, Méabh, Iarla and Ruairí, Olivia, Darragh and Séan, Caoimhe and Rían, Eoin and Jack, brothers Jack, Pat and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Kieran, in Nappagh, on Friday evening, November 13. Removal to Saint Mary’s Church, Moydow, on Saturday morning, November 14 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and very close friends – limited to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a message of sympathy in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. House Private Please.

Mary Teresa (Tessie) O'Sullivan (née Farrell), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, November 12 of Mary Teresa (Tessie) O'Sullivan (née Farrell), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Jimmy and daughter Carol. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Tommy and Michael, daughters Catherine Byng, Mary Shirren, Geraldine and Claire, sister Pauline Mitchell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tessie Rest in Peace.

Tessie will repose at her home on Friday evening, November 13 from 6pm. Family and friends are welcome to call whilst keeping a social distance and wearing a face covering.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tessie’s Funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tessie’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, November 14 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Tessie’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private please.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan, Drogheda, Meath / Arva, Cavan / Drogheda, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff in the Mater Private Hospital, Beaumont and Mater ICU, on Wednesday, November 11 of Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan, late of Corragh, Beabeg Road, Drogheda, Co Meath and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Mairead) and children Gráinne, Emer, Liz and John, sons in law Ken, Peter and Brian daughter in law Claire, adored Gaga of Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Kate, Diarmuid, Sadhbh, Tiernan, Ada and Meadhbh, sisters Ann and Treasa, (predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Lorcan and sister Margaret), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and fellow members of Co Louth GC. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Paddy’s funeral will be private for immediate family only, it will be streamed live on www.stmarysdrogheda.ie at 11am on Saturday morning, November 14 with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie