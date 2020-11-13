Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 13, 2020

Frank Manicle, Mac Eoin Park, Longford Town, Longford / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, in his 81st year, on Thursday, November 12 of Frank Manicle, Mac Eoin Park, Longford and formerly of Nappagh, Moydow. Predeceased by his parents John and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bea, family Caroline (Bergin), Lorraine (Nash), Marion, Úna (McMahon, Australia) and Kieran, sons-in-law Roger, Michael and Niall, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandchildren Saoirse, Róisín, Méabh, Iarla and Ruairí, Olivia, Darragh and Séan, Caoimhe and Rían, Eoin and Jack, brothers Jack, Pat and Seamus, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son Kieran, in Nappagh, on Friday evening, November 13. Removal to Saint Mary’s Church, Moydow, on Saturday morning, November 14 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and very close friends – limited to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave a message of sympathy in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time. House Private Please.

Mary Teresa (Tessie) O'Sullivan (née Farrell), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, November 12 of Mary Teresa (Tessie) O'Sullivan (née Farrell), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Jimmy and daughter Carol. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Tommy and Michael, daughters Catherine Byng, Mary Shirren, Geraldine and Claire, sister Pauline Mitchell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tessie Rest in Peace.

Tessie will repose at her home on Friday evening, November 13 from 6pm. Family and friends are welcome to call whilst keeping a social distance and wearing a face covering.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tessie’s Funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tessie’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, November 14 to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Tessie’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private please.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan, Drogheda, Meath / Arva, Cavan / Drogheda, Louth



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff in the Mater Private Hospital, Beaumont and Mater ICU, on Wednesday, November 11 of Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan, late of Corragh, Beabeg Road, Drogheda, Co Meath and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Mairead) and children Gráinne, Emer, Liz and John, sons in law Ken, Peter and Brian daughter in law Claire, adored Gaga of Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Kate, Diarmuid, Sadhbh, Tiernan, Ada and Meadhbh, sisters Ann and Treasa, (predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Lorcan and sister Margaret), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and fellow members of Co Louth GC. Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Paddy’s funeral will be private for immediate family only, it will be streamed live on www.stmarysdrogheda.ie at 11am on Saturday morning, November 14 with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

