Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Brigid (Brigie) Dwyer (née Canning), Corrabeagh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year, in the loving care of Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, Mohil, on Tuesday, November 10 of Brigid (Brigie) Dwyer (née Canning), Corrabeagh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Josie, sister Elizabeth McGrath and her brother John Patrick. Brigie will be sadly missed by her daughter Marie (McGuinness), her sons Joe (Moyne, Co. Longford) and Brendan (Gorvagh), her son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Miriam and Mary, her beloved nine grandchildren, her sister Sarah Ellis, brother-in-law John McGrath (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and great friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, for funeral Mass on Thursday, November 12 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. House Private please and family flowers only.

In compliance with government guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid 19 restrictions can leave a personal message by clicking on the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family really appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Martin Reilly, Toome, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, November 9 of Martin Reilly, Toome, Dring, Longford. Dearly loved husband of Mary and devoted father to Shane. Predeceased by his parents, Philip and Mary Agnes, and his brother Colm. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Mary and Shane, brothers John (Toome), Philip (Bray), sisters Fran Brady (Dublin), Breege Fox (Arva), Rose Donnelly (Monaghan) and Veronica Trainor (Carrickmacross), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends, young and old. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence, Tuesday, November 10, from 5pm. Funeral Mass in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, on Thursday, November 12 at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, house is strictly private, please. The above Mass can be live streamed on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page.

In compliance with public guidelines on Covid 19, regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend, but are unable to do so due to Covid 19 restrictions, can leave a personal message by clicking on the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie. The family really appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Sheila Doherty (née O'Donovan), Srah, Ballinlough, Roscommon / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Sunday, November 8 of Sheila Doherty (née O'Donovan), Srah, Ballinlough, Roscommon / Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Declan, Donal, Niamh and Orla and their father Gabriel, her daughter-in-law Ann, her sons-in-law Craig and Niels, her brother Donal (Clane) and her sister Anne (Kildare), her beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends and great neighbours.

Reposing at Donnellan's Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis on Thursday morning, November 12 from 10.30am with removal at 11.30am to arrive at Ballinlough Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Donnellan Undertakers Facebook page. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney association c/o Donnellan Undertakers, Ballyhaunis.



Christina Harte, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Glasnevin, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Cara Care Nursing Home, Santry, on Monday, November 9 of Christina Harte, late of Aughnacliffe, Longford and Clareville Court, Glasnevin. Predeceased by her son Padraig and deeply regretted by her two daughters Kathleen and Dymphna and her relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Due to Covid restrictions a private funeral will take place.

Maura Reynolds (née Kilkenny), Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon / Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year, at the residence of her daughter Anne O'Çonnor, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, on Monday, November 9 of Maura Reynolds (née Kilkenny), Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Tooman House, Dromod. Last surviving member of the Kilkenny Family, Meiltron, Aughavas. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and granddaughter Orla O'Reilly. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Joe (Toronto), daughters Helen O'Reilly (Kilnaleck) and Anne O'Connor, sons-in-law Brian and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, November 11 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Farnaught Cemetery, Co Leitrim.

Owing to current restrictions due to Covid-19, Maura's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Strokestown Parish Facebook page and on the parish radio on 108FM. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. www.facebook.com/strokestownparish/

Frankie McHugh, Drumdoney, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, November 9 of Frankie McHugh, Drumdoney, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving wife; Leish Elizabeth. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons; Kevin, Keilen, and Damien, daughter-in-law; Margaret, brothers; Peter, Jim and John (UK), sister; Mary (UK) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren; Kien, Cara, Chloe, Saoirse and Lauren, Damien's partner; Michelle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Frankie Rest in Peace.

Frankie will lie in repose private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Frankie's funeral cortege will leave Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, November 11 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. In compliance with Level 5 restrictions on public gatherings Frankie's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25).

Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Frankie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie