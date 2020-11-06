Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 5, 2020

John Gallagher, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Monday, November 2 of John Gallagher, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford. He is predeceased by his sister Dolores. John will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers and sisters, Manus, Larry, Bridie, Barney, Margaret, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace.

John will repose at his brother Manus's home, Barnacor, on Wednesday, November 4. Removal to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, November 5, followed by burial in Clonbonny Cemetery.

In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid 19, Manus's home and Funeral Mass will be private. The service may be viewed live by going to the facebook page of St Mary's Parish, Lanesboro: https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Parish-Lanesboro-106248174586123/

John's funeral cortège will travel by his home to Clonbonny Cemetery following his Funeral Mass. To those who would like to leave a message of sympathy to John's family, may do so by using the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Kevin Gibbons, 23 Lismore Park, Crossmaglen, Armagh / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, on Tuesday, November 3 of Kevin Gibbons, 23 Lismore Park, Crossmaglen, Armagh & formerly Tooting, London & Clonfower, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Devoted husband of Eileen. Cherished father of Luke & Finbar. Dear father in law of Ciara & Francesca. Loving grandfather of Eile, Fiadh, Caomhan & Niamh. Brother of the late Tommy, Katty, Eva & Noelie RIP. Reposing at McConville's Funeral Home Crossmaglen. Wake & Funeral are strictly private due to ongoing public health restrictions. Removal from McConville's Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 at 11am to Clonbonny Cemetery Lanesboro arriving for burial service at 2pm. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren & wider family circle. Enquiries to McConville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen Est 1830 tel : 02830861212.

Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at Oak Cottage Care Home, Hatfield, England, on Sunday, October 11 of Bernard (Bernie) Mahon, London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie (Callaghan); Teresa and Bernadette (Mahon). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Bernie Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 7 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for 12.30pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

In compliance with public guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings Bernie’s Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a personal message below by clicking on “Condolences” on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Murtagh (née Browne), Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Brandon Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 22 of Kathleen Murtagh of Coundon, Coventry and late of Halfcarton, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, long time friend Noel and sister Mary. Devoted mother to Nuala, Caroline and Kevin. Rest in Peace.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Micheal, Eamon, Eugene and Brendan, sisters Josie, Betty, Olive and Carmel, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private funeral service by invitation only will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Coventry followed by burial

