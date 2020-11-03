Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Kevin Gibbons, 23 Lismore Park, Crossmaglen, Armagh / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, on Tuesday, November 3 of Kevin Gibbons, 23 Lismore Park, Crossmaglen, Armagh & formerly Tooting, London & Clonfower, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Devoted husband of Eileen. Cherished father of Luke & Finbar. Dear father in law of Ciara & Francesca. Loving grandfather of Eile, Fiadh, Caomhan & Niamh. Brother of the late Tommy, Katty, Eva & Noelie RIP. Reposing at McConville's Funeral Home Crossmaglen. Wake & Funeral are strictly private due to ongoing public health restrictions. Removal from McConville's Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 at 11am to Clonbonny Cemetery Lanesboro arriving for burial service at 2pm. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren & wider family circle. Enquiries to McConville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen Est 1830 tel : 02830861212.

Sean (John Joseph) Farrell, Clooncliva, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Mount Pleasant Nursing Home, Clane Road, Kilcock, on Sunday, November 1 of Sean (John Joseph) Farrell, Clooncliva, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Son of the late James and Margaret Farrell, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, Imelda Downey, brothers Tony and Seamus. Brother in law, Peter, sisters in law, June and Betsy, niece, Annemarie, nephews, James, Paul and Brian, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousin, John Tuite and family relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Sean’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, on Tuesday, November 3 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mohill cemetery via Clooncliva. For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie

Sean’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Ellen Anne (Eileen) Nerney (née McGreevy), Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, October 30 of Ellen Anne (Eileen) Nerney (née McGreevy), Dublin and formerly of Farnbeg, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved and loving wife of the late Pat, mother of Margaret, James, Suzanne, Oliver and Elaine, and sister of the late Joe. Dearly loved and devoted grandmother of James, Beatrix, Gil, Dillon, Finn and Georgia. She will be sadly missed by her family, her sisters Peggy, Bridie and Susan, brother-in-law James, sisters-in-law Breege and Rita, daughters-in-law Angela and Jennifer, David, Paul, Alice, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In light of the current public health restrictions, Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately in the presence of her family and will be streamed live at 10am on Tuesday, November 3 at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-greenhills.

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Wednesday, October 28 of Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19, the family homes are private at all times, please. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the “Condolence Section “ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this sad time.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Murtagh (née Browne), Meath / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Brandon Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 22 of Kathleen Murtagh of Coundon, Coventry and late of Halfcarton, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, long time friend Noel and sister Mary. Devoted mother to Nuala, Caroline and Kevin. Rest in Peace.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers Micheal, Eamon, Eugene and Brendan, sisters Josie, Betty, Olive and Carmel, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Private funeral service by invitation only will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church, Coventry followed by burial

