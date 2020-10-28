Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Margaret (Peggy) Boylan (née Lynch), Main Street, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mount Hybla Private Nursing Home, Dublin, on Tuesday, October 27 of Margaret (Peggy) Boylan (née Lynch) Main Street, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and formerly of Lismacanican, Mountnugent. Predeceased by her husband, Mattie Boylan, brother Pat Lynch and sister Philomena Lynch. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving and devoted daughter, Marcella, her adored grand-daughter Chloe, her son-in-law Peter, her sisters Rose McGarry and Sr. Bernadette Lynch, her brother Mattie Lynch and brother-in-law, Joe McGarry, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

In line with the current Government and HSE guidelines, Peggy’s Funeral, burial and family home will be private. The Funeral cortège will leave the family home on Thursday, October 29 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Kilnaleck for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Crosserlough. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this difficult time. Family flowers only please.

Mary McKenna (née Lee), Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 16 of Mary McKenna (nee Lee), Hollyrood Gardens, London,, Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband James, son Owen and daughter Mary. Very sadly missed by her sons and extended family. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Mary's remains will be repatriated on Thursday, October 29 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Clara, Killybrone, Co Monaghan, H18 W602 at 5pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Mary's funeral mass will be limited to 25 people only. If you wish to leave a message for the family, please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

