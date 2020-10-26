Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Mignone Johnston, Tycusker, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on Sunday, October 25 of Mignone Johnston, Tycusker, Arva, Co Cavan. Loving wife and mother, Mignone will be so dearly missed by her husband Wilson, children Gordon, Helen, Robert, Brian, Mignone, Karl, Laura and Wilson, sons and daughters in law Philip, John, Anthony, Brian, Alison, Caroline and 10 adoring grandchildren. Sister to Basil and Joy, and predeceased by Fay, Maude, Violet, Robert and Joan.

Funeral Service in Arva Church of Ireland at 2pm on Tuesday, October 27 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral attendance in accordance with government guidelines. Please enter condolences on RIP.ie. House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Christopher's Services, Battery Road, Longford c/o Clive Magee, Funeral Director. Resting in heavenly peace.

Marie Weldon (née Kennedy), Castlegrove, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted and loving care of the nurses and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Saturday, October 24 of Marie Weldon (née Kennedy), Castlegrove, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ballinlough, Oldcastle, Co. Meath. Predeceased by her father James and brother Thomas. Sadly missed by her husband John, daughters Sharon and Sophie, grandson Donnacha, son-in-law Darren, mother Bridget, brothers Peter, Seamus, Liam, Joe and Jack, sisters Bridie, Rose, Patricia and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.May Marie Rest in Peace.

Removal from Marie’s home on Tuesday, October 27 arriving at St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. House private at all times, with all funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations.

The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so at the link on RIP.ie.

