Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 25, 2020

Liam Flynn, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital and surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 23 of Liam Flynn, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Oonagh, daughter Carole, sons Barry and Colm, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Paula and Miriam, much loved grandchildren Mia, Dara and Oisín, brothers Brendan and Paddy, sisters Mary, Helen, Catherine, Úna, Sinéad and Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to the current restrictions, the family home will remain private. Funeral Mass will take place in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon this Monday, October 26 at 12 noon. In keeping with current guidelines this will be limited to family only. Those who would like to attend the funeral Mass, but cannot due to restrictions, may leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. The Mass may be viewed on the St. Matthew's Church Facebook page. Family flowers only, please.

Michael (Mike) Cazabon, Rosmead, Delvin, Westmeath / Dublin / Galway / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, October 23 of Michael (Mike) Cazabon, "Coill Darach", Rosmead, Delvin, Co. Westmeath, and formerly of Terenure, Dublin 6W. Loving husband of Mary and devoted father to Michael, Marcel, David and Justin (deceased).Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, his father Roy, brothers, sisters, extended family, business associates, neighbours and friends. May Mike's gentle soul rest in peace.

Keeping with government guidelines in respect of public gatherings, Mike's Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday morning, October 25 at St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford at 11am (N39 EY17) and can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta.

Burial takes place afterwards in the local cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family through the Condolence Book link on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your kind consideration at this very sad time.

Mary McGinn (née McKenna), (Briskill), Castle Park, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Friday, October 23 of Mary McGinn (née McKenna), (Briskill), Castle Park, Newtownforbes, Longford. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas. Mary will be forever missed by her loving family, daughters Amanda, Linda and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. The family is a circle of love, Not broken by a loss, But made stronger by the memories. Rest In Peace Mary.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 26 in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, followed by burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with the current government guidelines, the funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only (25 people only). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford ISPCA, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Those wishing to sympathise with the family, can do so by using the condolence link on RIP.ie. Family home private at all times, please.

Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Elphin, Roscommon / Tallaght, Dublin



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Thursday, October 22 of Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly Elphin, Co Roscommon and Tallaght, Dublin. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Paula, his beloved sons Killian and Seán, parents Robert and Martina, brothers Andrew, Bobby and Kevin, Andrew's partner Denise, Bobby's partner Danielle, his nephew Kaiden, his many aunts and uncles, his mother-in-law Dympna and brother-in-law Declan, cousins, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Ballinamore on Sunday, October 25 from 1pm until 6pm for family and friends. Removal from his residence on Monday for funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 1pm, restricted to 25 people with burial afterwards in Elphin New Cemetery at 3.30pm (approx).

Messages of condolence may be entered in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view online at http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html.

Marita Conry (née Casey), "Avila", Chapelstown, Carlow Town, Carlow / Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 23 of Marita Conry (née Casey), "Avila", Chapelstown, Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine and by her brother Brendan. Beloved wife of Michael J. (Míceál) and much loved mother of Niall, Caroline, Barry, David, Derek and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Ellen, Annette and Yvonne, adored grandchildren Cian, Kevin, Laura, Shauna, Conor, Kate and Rachel, brothers-in-law Fr. Tony (Brazil), Fr. Austin (USA), Farrell (Roscommon), sister-in-law Adela (Kells), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends with special mention to her kind and gentle carers. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Patrick and Vincent and her sister-in-law Maureen (all USA). May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, October 26 at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in Bennekerry Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Please use the online Condolences link on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Joachim Potratz, Marion Roe, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, October 23 of Joachim Potratz, Marion Roe, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his son Stefan. Sadly missed by his wife Sonja and daughter Claudia, son in law Sean, grandchildren,Shauna May, Stefanie, Katie Anne, and Brian, sister Margarete, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Sunday, October 25 in Finnegan's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Ballintemple Graveyard. Funeral will be restricted to family, please. Anyone who wishes to express their sympathy may do so in the condolence link on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Dialysis Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o Andrew Cronin Funeral Director or any family member.

People standing along the route are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. Funeral Service can be view at https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Password Lakelands2018

Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), Tawlaught-a-valley, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at The Sunset Lodge, St Joseph’s Care centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on her 94th birthday, on Friday, October 23 of Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), late of Tawlaught-a-valley and Traenmore, Mohill Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Myles and Mary (Bannon ), sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son in law Michael, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren Liam, Caroline and Shane, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Josephine Rest in Peace.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Josephine’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 close family and friends. Josephine’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday, October 25 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Josephine’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Mona Smyth (née Flanagan), Ringtown, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at Parke House Nursing Home,Kilcock, Co Kildare, on Saturday, October 24 of Mona Smyth (née Flanagan), Ringtown, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Ray, sisters Josephine, Eileen, Ita and Patricia. Mona will be sadly missed by her brother Paddy, sister-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law Vincent and Brendan, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place for Mona in keeping with current Government guidelines. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie. House private please.

Brian (James) Milton, Woodview, Churchtown, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork, on Saturday, October 24 of Brian (James) Milton, Woodview, Churchtown, Mallow and late of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Beloved husband of Deirdre (nee Daly) and much loved father of Ian, Laura and Stephen, brother of Frank, Bernadette, Kevin, Kay, Gerry, Séan and the late Éamon and Oliver, his adored grandchildren Isabelle, Juliet, Lucy and Jake, daughter-in-law Laura, sons-in-law Justin and Ben and extended family. May He Rest In Peace.

Brian's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://mycondolences.ie/ on Monday, October 26 at 2pm from St Nicholas's Church, Churchtown, Mallow. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery. In accordance with H.S.E guidelines Brian's Funeral Mass will be private. The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

