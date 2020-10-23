Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 23, 2020

Christopher (Chris) Skehal, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, on Tuesday, October 20 of Christopher (Chris) Skehal, Dublin / Longford (Ireland and Scotland). Loving partner and best friend of Jennifer, loving step-dad of Chelsea, Sandra and Nicky and loving brother of Pauline, Kathleen, Eileen, Louis, Louisa, Mollie, Patricia and the late Nicholas; sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

In line with HSE / Government advice regarding Covid-19, and to ensure the safety for all, a private funeral will take place. Condolences may be left for the family in the ‘condolence’ section on RIP.ie.

Chris’s funeral service may be viewed online at 4pm on Friday, October 23, at the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

May he Rest in Peace.

Richard (Ricky) Latimer Hackett, York, North Yorkshire & Formerly of Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully, at his home in York, on Thursday, October 1 of Richard (Ricky) Latimer Hackett, York, North Yorkshire and formerly of Bridge Street, Longford Town, Longford. He will be sadly missed by his son Daniel (Canada) wife Eileen, stepchildren Donna, Michael and Barry (York), his sister Marina Hackett- Johnson and family (Colchester, Essex), his brother Raymond and family (Clacton-on-Sea), also family members Ita Flood and family (Mohill), cousins, relatives and his many good friends and fellow music lovers in Longford and York. Rest In Peace.

Ricky’s Cremation Service will take place this Friday morning, October 23 at York Crematorium in the White Rose Service Chapel at 9.30 am and is available on Website https://www.obitus.com Username: Xu50 4481 Password: 638529

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the ‘Condolence Section’ on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your kindness and support at this time.

Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), Tawlaught-a-valley, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at The Sunset Lodge, St Joseph’s Care centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on her 94th birthday, on Friday, October 23 of Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), late of Tawlaught-a-valley and Traenmore, Mohill Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Myles and Mary (Bannon ), sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son in law Michael, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren Liam, Caroline and Shane, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Josephine Rest in Peace.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Josephine’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 close family and friends. Josephine’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday, October 25 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

For those who are unable to attend and wish to express their condolences, may do so via the link on RIP.ie. Josephine’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Frank McGuire, Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Thursday, October 22 of Frank McGuire, Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Jack & Maggie and his sister Marian. Much loved husband of Elizabeth and loving father of Eilís, Michelle, John and Francis. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law Alan and Adrian, his adored grandchildren Jack, Sofia, Harry, Frida and Elena, brother Pascal, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey, on Saturday, October 24 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Frank's Funeral Mass is restricted to family only but can be viewed live online at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, October 20 of Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, son Barry, daughters Edel and Sarah, sons-in-law Declan and Gerard, grandchildren Lochlann and Daniel, sister Sheila, nephew Padraig, niece Aine, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Annaduff, on Friday morning, October 23 arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines, Patsy's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Patsy's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo. You may leave a message on the online Condolence link on RIP,ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

