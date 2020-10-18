Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 19, 2020

Brendan Killian, Cornaguillagh, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, October 17 of Brendan Killian, Cornaguillagh, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridget and by his sister Carmel. Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, Padraig, Carmel (Kelly), Martina (Toher), Seamus, Kevin, Geraldine (Kiveney) and Bríd (Hanley), brothers Sean (Dublin) and Bert (Canada), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law , brothers-in-law , nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Brendan’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, October 20 at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://youtu.be/cXAgmuNchK0

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Social Services, Meals on Wheels, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your kindness and consideration at this time.

Bridie Reilly (née Keogh), Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 90th year and in the loving care of the staff of Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Sunday, October 18 of Bridie Reilly, Cavan Road, Ballinagh and formerly of Loughdavan, Loughduff. Beloved wife of the late John Joe (Johnny) and predeceased by her sisters Tilly, Eileen and her brother Pat, deeply regretted by her brother Seamus, nephews, nieces and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home & Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan on Monday evening, October 19 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh on Tuesday morning, October 20 for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid 19 regulations, along with HSE advice, Funeral Mass and Funeral Home is maximum 25 people. Messages of sympathy may be left on the Condolences link on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Paddy) Cowan, Oaklea Wood, Welwyn, Herts, formerly Winchmore Hill, London and, Longford / Meath

The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, October 6 of Patrick (Paddy) Cowan, Oaklea Wood, Welwyn, Herts, formerly Winchmore Hill, London and Clonturk, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Annie and Paddy. Paddy will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Mary and Tara, sons in law Paddy and Frank, six grandchildren Anna, Katie, Emily, Grace, Charlotte and Anthony, his brother Tommy, sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass (max 25 persons) will take place at 11 am on Thursday, October 22 in the Church of Our Lady & Saint Dominic, Killyon, followed by burial in the Cemetery of Saint Finian’s Church, Clonard, Co Meath. The funeral cortège will leave his daughter Tara Hevey’s house, Hill of Down, at 10.40am on Thursday morning. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/MeathFuneralsLive. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the MND Association. For those who would like to attend but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie. House Private at all times, please.

Kay (Mary Kathleen) Latimer (née Wisley), Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Saturday, October 17 of Kay (Mary Kathleen) Latimer (nee Wisley), wife of the late George Latimer, Television dealer, Station Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by her daughter Ita, loving grandson Paul, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace Kay.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Monday, October 19, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Funeral numbers are restricted to 25 people inside the church.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current Covid restrictions can leave your personal message for the family in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time. House Strictly private please.

Patrick (Paddy) Moffitt, Toomona, Tulsk, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, October 15 of Patrick (Paddy) Moffitt, Toomona House, Tulsk, Castlerea, County Roscommon and formerly Willsgrove, Ballintubber. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Ita, sons Joseph (New Ross) and Fergus (Tulsk) and sister Carmel (Newtownforbes), daughter-in-law Triona, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Paddy's Funeral Mass will arrive at St Eithne & Fidelma Church, Tulsk, on Monday morning, October 19 at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Ballintubber Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Please note that government guidelines will apply at all times.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie