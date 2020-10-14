Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Thomas (Tommy) Kenny, Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, October 11 of Thomas (Tommy) Kenny, Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother, Br.Salvador (John Kenny) O.F.M., cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass, will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Tommy's brother appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

