Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 12, 2020

Pat Stenson, Park Road and late of Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, October 10 of Pat Stenson, Park Road and late of Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kathleen and by his sister Paula Lynam. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Noel, daughters Anita (Doherty) and Catherine (McGuinness), brother Val (Achill), sister Helen Leogue (Dublin) , daughter-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Liam and Luke, grandchildren Fraser, David, Aoibhe, Kyle, Conor and Saoirse, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, close friends Phyllis, Tommy, Betty, John and Tom. May he rest in peace.

Pat’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Margaret Clabby-Rushe, St Mel`s View, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 10 of Margaret Clabby-Rushe, St Mel`s View, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Sonny and Lizzie, brother Paddy, sister Anna, niece Marie and by her nephew Tony. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Martin and Jimmy, daughter Anne-Marie (Conefrey), brother Jimmy, daughter-in-law Louise, Martin’s partner Tona, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Julie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s funeral cortège will leave her daughter Ann-Marie’s residence in Tarmonbarry on Tuesday morning, October 13 at 10.20am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral (via Great Water Street and St.Mel’s Road) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clondra Cemetery.

House private, please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Paddy (Patrick) Conboy, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Saturday, October 10 of Paddy (Patrick) Conboy, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister; Bridie and brother; Benny. Deeply regretted by his brother; Charlie (UK), sisters; Kathleen (UK), Nellie, Claire and Marian (Mohill), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 12 in St Patrick's Church, Mohill (25 people max) at 12 noon, followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings those who would have liked to attend Paddy's funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.



Nancy Walshe (née Killian), Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford / Curry, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 28 of Nancy Walshe (nee Killian), London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford. Nancy is survived by her husband Padraic and family who were by her side until the end.

Beloved wife of Padraic (Curry, Co. Sligo) and dearly loved mother of Martin, Padraic Jr and Lucia (McNicholas). Sister of Imelda Donlon (Kilteevan, Roscommon). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Claire and Nuala and son-in-law Aiden, her much loved grandchildren, Cara, Rian and Liam, sister-in-law Theresa Owens ( Sligo), brother-in-law Barney Donlon (Kilteevan), cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 12 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry, Co. Sligo followed by burial afterwards in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society. Due to HSE guidelines, the Funeral Mass is strictly for family members only. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, please do so in the "Condolence Section" on RIP.ie.

