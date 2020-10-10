Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 10, 2020

Pauline Wallace (née Murray), Lislea, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her heartbroken family in Tullamore General Hospital after a short illness, on Thursday, October 8 of Pauline Wallace (née Murray), Lislea, Kenagh, Longford and formerly Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her father Michael. Pauline will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Paul, son Brendan, mother Margaret, brothers Paddy, Dermot and Gerry, sister Ailish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Ned Lynch, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends.

A few more steps along life's road, Perhaps a few more years, Then by God's grace we'll meet again, Beyond the veil of tears. May Pauline Rest in Peace.

Pauline will repose at home privately. Funeral mass on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm, in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed with burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. In keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines on social gatherings the funeral mass will be for family only. Due to Covid 19, the family home is private at all times please.

Those wishing to sympathise with the family may use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Brigid O'Brien (née Mulligan), Carnew, Wicklow / Greystones, Wicklow / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff in Middletown House Retirement Home, Wexford, on Thursday, October 8 of Brigid O’Brien (née Mulligan), late of Carnew and formerly of Greystones, Co Wicklow and Enaghan, Co Longford. Mother to Daughters Elaine and Dee and sister to brothers Phil, Jim, Larry and her late sister Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Elaine, Dee and their partners Tom & Enda, Grandchildren Lea & partner Joe, Chloe, Liam, the beloved late Luke, Aoibhe, Molly, Great Grandchild Elijah, nieces & nephews, lifelong friends Ann, Bernie, Evelyn, Frances, Hilary & Hannah, extended family and devoted friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to the current HSE guidelines Brigid's Cremation Service will be private for family only. Please join the family for live streaming of Brigid's Cremation Service on mccrea.ie - Live services ( viewing at time of service only ) on Sunday, October 11 at 12 noon in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Barbados Children's Charity please. To leave messages of condolence for the family use the link on the RIP.ie. Please observe social distance at all times. Enquiries to McCrea's Cremation Chapel Wicklow 087 288 8981.

Patrick Keary, Tinode, Streete, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, October 9 of Patrick Keary, Tinode, Streete and late of Leyton, London.Predeceased by his parents Joe & Mary and his brother Johnny. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Margaret Kelly and Kathy Meunier, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Patrick will repose at the home of his niece Marie (Tinode, Streete) until removal on Sunday, October 11 to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Streete graveyard.

Patrick's funeral will be limited to 25 people in accordance with current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Michael Fitzgerald (Junior), Ogilvie Court, America Rd., Earls Colne, Essex C06 2LB, England and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family in England, on Wednesday, October 7 of Michael Fitzgerald (Junior), Ogilvie Court, America Rd., Earls Colne, Essex C06 2LB, England and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his sister Shirley. Michael will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his parents Mick and Criss Fitzgerald, brother Eamon, sister Jennifer and her partner Tim, niece Jessica-Lily, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England.

Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May looking back at memories comfort you tomorrow. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Michael's Funeral will take place in England. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date here in Ireland.



Nancy Walshe (née Killian), Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford / Curry, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 28 of Nancy Walshe (nee Killian), London and formerly of Forthill, Newtowncashel, Longford. Nancy is survived by her husband Padraic and family who were by her side until the end.

Beloved wife of Padraic (Curry, Co. Sligo) and dearly loved mother of Martin, Padraic Jr and Lucia (McNicholas). Sister of Imelda Donlon (Kilteevan, Roscommon). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Claire and Nuala and son-in-law Aiden, her much loved grandchildren, Cara, Rian and Liam, sister-in-law Theresa Owens ( Sligo), brother-in-law Barney Donlon (Kilteevan), cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 12 at 1pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry, Co. Sligo followed by burial afterwards in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society. Due to HSE guidelines, the Funeral Mass is strictly for family members only. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, please do so in the "Condolence Section" on RIP.ie.

Johnnie Conaty, Drumhilla, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Esker Lodge Nursing, Cavan, in his 94th year, on Wednesday, October 7 of Johnnie Conaty, Drumhilla, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Rose and Maggie. Deeply regretted by his nephews Gerry and his wife Rose Mary, Peter and his wife Annette and their sons Ryan and Gavin. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road. Cavan on Friday evening, October 9 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey on Saturday, October 10 for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family and friends, the Funeral Home and Mass will be for family and close friends. Use of face masks please. Please leave your personal message by on the Condolences link on RIP.ie.

