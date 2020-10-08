Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 8, 2020

Pat Murphy, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford, N39 WK70



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family, and in the loving care of the dedicated staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, on Tuesday, October 6 of Pat Murphy, Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford, N39 WK70 and formerly Aughaboy, Killoe. (Pat's death was non Covid related). Pat (Farmer) is predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary-Ann and brother James. Pat will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family, his wife Angela, son John (Galway), daughters Mary Dwyer (Arigna) and Carmel Hoey (Ballyforan), sons-in-law Ciaran Dwyer and Enda Hoey, daughter-in-law Martha, his adored grandchildren Colm, Orla, Niamh and Bronagh, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, neighbours and his many good friends.

Your gentle face and patient smile, With sadness we recall, You had a kindly word for each, And died beloved by all. Rest in Peace Pat.

Pat will repose in his home at Ennybegs, eircode N39 WK70, on Thursday, October 8 from 3pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering. Pat's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, October 9 at 11.45, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cullyfad cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 25 people only).

Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/QMSM_8UqY1Q

Pat's family would like to thank the Management and Staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home and their friends for all their wonderful care and support. To Leave a message for Pat's family, please use the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Thomas Joseph Murtagh, Ottawa, Canada and formerly Main Street, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Saturday, October 3, with Micheline (Egan) and his daughters Karen and Tara-Leigh at his side, of Thomas Joseph Murtagh, Ottawa, Canada and formerly Main Street, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Mary, he leaves to mourn his sisters Fionnuala Hanlon (Longford) and Carmel Nally (Dunboyne), his many nieces and nephews and the extended Egan clan, cousins, relatives and friends in Ottawa and Ireland.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8 at 10am in St Patrick’s Basilica, Ottawa. The mass will be available to view on http://www.whelanfuneralhome.ca/services.html and click on the link "Funeral Mass of Thomas Murtagh" from 14.45 Irish time. Rest In Peace.

Following repatriation, a mass to celebrate Tom’s life will take place in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. A further notice will contain details of same in the coming days. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr Ed Fitzgibbon and to the wonderful palliative care team led by Dr Jennifer Brodeur. We are so grateful for the gentle care and concern that made Toms last week’s so peaceful.

Those who would like to leave a personal message can do so by using the link in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.

Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Naas Hospital, on Sunday, October 4 of Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Longford and The Curragh. Beloved wife of Cyril. Devoted mother of Amanda, Cyril Junior and Samantha. Adoring grandmother of Eoghan, Ellen, Cormac and Merryn. Cherished sister of Mick and the late Martin and Bridget. Sadly missed by her devoted husband, children, grandchildren, brother, son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Lisa, sisters-in-law Mary, Rita and Marie, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, for family and close friends from 4pm on Wednesday, October 7 with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 8 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed at longfordparish.com on Thursday morning from 11am.

Margaret Maguire (née Smyth), Mountpoplar, Kildalkey, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 7 of Margaret Maguire (nee Smyth) Mountpoplar, Kildalkey and formerly of Drumcauskeen, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Retired school teacher of St Dympna's National School. Predeceased by her parents Eugene & Bridie, her brother John, father-in-law Frank, mother-in-law Rose and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmie, children James, Kevin & Aoife, daughters-in-law Nessa and Linda, son-in-law Cormac, her adored grandchildren Cian, Alice, Síofra, Niamh, Róisín and Maeve, sisters Maryrose, Kathleen, Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Margaret's Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in St. Dympna's Church, Kildalkey at 11am (25 people max) followed by private cremation.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed HERE

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to government restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the " condolence " section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Meath Palliative Care. House Strictly Private.

Matthew Gaffney, Banaho, Carrickaboy, Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Monday, October 5 of Matthew Gaffney, Banaho, Carrickaboy, Cavan. Beloved son of Michael and Kathleen and dear brother of Michael and Bernard. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandaunts, granduncles, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Due to current government guidelines, Matthew's funeral will be private to family and friends only. The funeral procession will leave his home on Friday morning, October 9 at 11.30am to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Crosskeys for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please feel free to leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Link to Live stream of Matthew's Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/465863446

House Private At All Times Please.



Kathleen O'Reilly, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, October 7 of Kathleen O'Reilly, Carrickakillew, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Brian. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Stephen, daughters; Rosemarie, Breege and Liz, sons Hugh and Dan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 9 in St Mary's Church, Carrick, at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with the current Government and HSE guidelines, the Funeral and family home is private. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

