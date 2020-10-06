Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Naas Hospital, on Sunday, October 4 of Mary Henry (née McDonagh), Teampull Cearach, Caragh Road, Naas, Kildare and formerly of Longford and The Curragh. Beloved wife of Cyril. Devoted mother of Amanda, Cyril Junior and Samantha. Adoring grandmother of Eoghan, Ellen, Cormac and Merryn. Cherished sister of Mick and the late Martin and Bridget. Sadly missed by her devoted husband, children, grandchildren, brother, son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Lisa, sisters-in-law Mary, Rita and Marie, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, for family and close friends from 4pm on Wednesday, October 7 with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 8 to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed at longfordparish.com on Thursday morning from 11am.

Mary-Jane Meade (née Bohan), Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Midland’s Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, October 4 of Mary-Jane Meade (née Bohan), Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy, brother John and by her parents John and Kate. Mary-Jane will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Majella (Beattie), son John-Gerard, brothers Jim and Con, son-in-law Tom, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Dylan, Nickita, Calen and Amber, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Mary-Jane’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral (via Connolly Crescent) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration.

Michael Bissett, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, on Friday, October 2 of Michael Bissett, late of Canada, USA, and Longford. Beloved husband of the late Hazel, and dear father of Sheila-Marie and Patricia. Predeceased by brother Dicky. Sadly missed by his siblings Mary, Anne, Trish, Con, Tony, Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Removal Tuesday, October 6 to St Patrick's Church, Skerries, arriving for 11.30 funeral Mass (25 max allowed). A private family cremation will take place.webcam to view the funeral mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-Patrick's-skerries

Those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

