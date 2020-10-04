Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 4, 2020

Michael Bissett, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, on Friday, October 2 of Michael Bissett, late of Canada, USA, and Longford. Beloved husband of the late Hazel, and dear father of Sheila-Marie and Patricia. Predeceased by brother Dicky. Sadly missed by his siblings Mary, Anne, Trish, Con, Tony, Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Removal Tuesday, October 6 to St Patrick's Church, Skerries, arriving for 11.30 funeral Mass (25 max allowed). A private family cremation will take place.webcam to view the funeral mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-Patrick's-skerries

Those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

Johnny Dempsey, Leitrim, Coolarty, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Thursday, October 1 of Johnny Dempsey, Leitrim, Coolarty, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joe and Aggie. Johnny will be forever remembered by his loving family, brothers Gerry, Frank, Brian and Barry, sister Marion,sisters-in-law Mary, Catherine, Martina and Connie, uncle Peter, aunt Ann (England), nephews, nieces, great- grand nephews Carter and JJ, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May Johnny Rest In Peace.

Johnny will be reposing in his brother and sister-in-law Barry and Catherine's home, Coolarty, on Friday, October 2 from 4pm and again on Saturday, October 3. Family time on Sunday, October 4 please. Due to government guidelines please observe social distancing, and please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 4 at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Granard, followed with burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.(Funeral mass is restricted to 50 people only). Funeral mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Granard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Due to the death of Johnny, Frank Dempsey Upholstery will be closed until Tuesday, October 6. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Tuesday, September 22 of David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his father Barney and his brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his mother Nancy, brothers Brian and Paul, sister Lil, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

JJ (Seamie) Carroll, Gardenstown, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death has occurred of JJ (Seamie) Carroll in Northampton, England & formerly of Gardenstown, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his wife Agnes, sons Vincent & Ivor, daughter Lorraine, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jack (Gardenstown) and Cahal (Slane), nieces and nephews.

Burial taking place in England. If you please like to leave condolences please do so on RIP.ie.

