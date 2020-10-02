Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 2, 2020

Johnny Dempsey, Leitrim, Coolarty, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Thursday, October 1 of Johnny Dempsey, Leitrim, Coolarty, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joe and Aggie. Johnny will be forever remembered by his loving family, brothers Gerry, Frank, Brian and Barry, sister Marion,sisters-in-law Mary, Catherine, Martina and Connie, uncle Peter, aunt Ann (England), nephews, nieces, great- grand nephews Carter and JJ, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May Johnny Rest In Peace.

Johnny will be reposing in his brother and sister-in-law Barry and Catherine's home, Coolarty, on Friday, October 2 from 4pm and again on Saturday, October 3. Family time on Sunday, October 4 please. Due to government guidelines please observe social distancing, and please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 4 at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Granard, followed with burial in Granardkill Old Cemetery.(Funeral mass is restricted to 50 people only). Funeral mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Granard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Due to the death of Johnny, Frank Dempsey Upholstery will be closed until Tuesday, October 6. Messages of sympathy may be left in the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Bernie McDonnell (née Farrell), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, September 30 of Bernie McDonnell (née Farrell), Vicarstown, Carrickboy, Longford and formerly Emper. She is predeceased by her mother Gretta (Babby) and daughter Nicola. Bernie will be forever missed by her loving family, husband Paddy-Joe, son Patrick, daughters Sharon, Aisling, Natasha and Tara, sons-in-law Derek Derek, Ricky and Noel, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Nathan, Shannon, Josh, Keelan, Nicole, Madison, Brooke, Dywane, Abigail, Caden, Braxten, Noah, Ruby, Tia and Demi, sister Teasy, brothers-in-law Michael and James, sisters-in-law, Bridget, Kathleen, Martina, Alice, Kathleen and Phylis, cousins, neighbours and her many good friends.

An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above, She showered us with kindness, And shared with us her love. Rest in Peace Bernie.

Reposing in her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Derek Doherty's home in Vicarstown, on Friday, October 2 from 3pm until 7pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, and please wear a face covering.

Funeral mass on Saturday, October 3 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan, followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. (Funeral mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernie's family would like to thank the staff of the Oncology ward in St James's Hospital, Colehill district nurse, Longford Palliative Care Team, neighbours and good friends for all their help and support. To leave a condolence message for Bernie's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.

Tom Crehan, Ballyrehan, Ballinalee, Longford, N39 V2H5 / Gort, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, September 30 of Tom Crehan, Ballyrehan, Ballinalee, Longford, N39 V2H5 / Gort, Galway. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Rose, sons Thomas and Desmond, daughters Maria and Jackie, grandsons William and Daniel, sisters Brigid and Celia, son-in-law Steve, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, October 3, arriving at St Mary's Church, Granard, for 12 noon funeral mass. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. In keeping with government Covid 19 regulations the funeral mass will be confined to family and close friends. For those wishing to attend but cannot do so due to restrictions, you are welcome to leave a message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative of Care, Regional Hospital, Mullingar, c/o Masterson's Funeral Directors or any family member. The family would like to thank you in advance.

If you wish to view the funeral mass click on the following link;

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-marys-church-granard

David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Tuesday, September 22 of David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his father Barney and his brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his mother Nancy, brothers Brian and Paul, sister Lil, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.





David McKeown, No 1 RockHouse, Rock Square, Castle St., Castlebar, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Castlebar General Hospital, on Saturday, September 26 of David McKeown, No 1 RockHouse, Rock Square, Castle St., Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of St Michael's Road, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth. David will be remembered by his brother Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, neighbours and friends, in Longford and Castlebar. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, October 1, from 6pm until 7pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 2, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. (Funeral Mass restricted to 50 people only). To leave a message, please use the link on RIP.ie.

JJ (Seamie) Carroll, Gardenstown, Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death has occurred of JJ (Seamie) Carroll in Northampton, England & formerly of Gardenstown, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. Deeply regretted by his wife Agnes, sons Vincent & Ivor, daughter Lorraine, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jack (Gardenstown) and Cahal (Slane), nieces and nephews.

Burial taking place in England. If you please like to leave condolences please do so on RIP.ie.

