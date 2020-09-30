Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 30, 2020

David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Tuesday, September 22 of David P Ross, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his father Barney and his brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his mother Nancy, brothers Brian and Paul, sister Lil, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro on Sunday, October 4 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.



John (Sean) Nevin, 6 Plunkett Avenue, Boyle, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, September 28 of John (Sean) Nevin, 6 Plunkett Avenue, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly Congress Terrace, Longford, Co. Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (nee Burke). John will be sadly missed by his loving children Rory, Mary, John, Tina, Oliver and Mark, grandchildren and great-grandson, his brothers Gerry and Mattie, sons and daughters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

John's remains will arrive to St Joseph's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon Thursday, October 1, with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends only. Face masks must be worn in Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon and Mayo Hospice, care of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live by logging on to St Joseph's Church Webcam. Messages of sympathy can be left on RIP.ie.

David McKeown, No 1 RockHouse, Rock Square, Castle St., Castlebar, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Castlebar General Hospital, on Saturday, September 26 of David McKeown, No 1 RockHouse, Rock Square, Castle St., Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of St Michael's Road, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth. David will be remembered by his brother Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, neighbours and friends, in Longford and Castlebar. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, 1st October 1, from 6pm until 7pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 2, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. (Funeral Mass restricted to 50 people only). To leave a message, please use the link on RIP.ie.

Bernard (Bernie) Murray, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, after a long illness bravely borne, on Saturday, September 26 of Bernard (Bernie) Murray, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford (Former member of 17th Bn. and 4th Motor Sqn.).

Predeceased by his parents and his twin children. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Brian, Paul and Charlie and his partner Marie, grandchildren Dylan and Conor, sisters Mary, Caroline and Jackie and brother Peter, brothers-in-law Richard, Jim, Michael and Chris, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Masie, Martina and Christine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Bernie’s Funeral Cortege will depart from his home at Bannon Terrace on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30am, to arrive at Saint Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11:00am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Funeral Mass will be restricted to Family and very close friends – Limited to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com

Those who would like to attend but cannot do so, due to these restrictions may leave a personal message below in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, Tullamore Regional Hospital, C/O Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Athlone Road or any family member.

Attracta Flanagan (née Daly), Cornamaddy, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, September 27 of Attracta Flanagan (née Daly), Cornamaddy, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, son Seamus, daughter Eileen, step-sons Colm and David, step-daughter Olive, brothers Fr. John, Seamus and Dermot, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lynn, Chloe, Katie, Jessica and James, great-grandchildren Leo, Jack and John, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Attracta for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences below, or Mass Cards by post.

Attracta's Funeral Mass will be live streamed for public viewing on Wednesday, September 30 at 12 noon. The link is: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Kathleen Sweeney, Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 27 of Kathleen Sweeney, Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford and formerly Birmingham, England. She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary Ellen. Kathleen will be forever missed with love by her family, her husband and life-long friend Michael, sons Michael, Liam, Dermot, Patrick and Brendan, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Dawn and Joanna, her adored grandchildren Mikey, Tomás, Eoín, Cormac and Eleonor̃e, brother Pat-Joe, sisters Patrica, Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland, Birmingham and London.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Kathleen.

Due to government guidelines, Kathleen will repose at home on Wednesday, September 30 from 4pm until 6pm for family and close friends only please. (House is private outside of reposing time). Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1 at 12 noon, in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Dementia - Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen's family would like to thank you all for your support and understanding at this difficult time. To leave a condolence message, use the link on RIP.ie.

David Augustine Cox, Tawnyeely, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar on Monday, September 28 of David Augustine Cox, husband of Mary (nee Moran) of Tawnyeely, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary and sister-in-law Mary. Remembered by his daughter Catriona and son Michael, his uncle Bernie Joe, his brothers Bernard and Jarlath, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Cemetery restricted to family only, please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be private to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable to do so, are asked to post their personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Paddy) Brady, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his devoted family and in his 95th year, on Tuesday, September 29 of Patrick (Paddy) Brady, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Mary Rose, brother Eddie, sisters May and Betty. Beloved father of Joe and father-in-law of Breda. Treasured by his grandchildren; Gary, Laura, Paul and Mark, his sister Bridie McGuire (Sallaghan) nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours & many friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Paddy's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortége will depart from his son Joe's home in Loch Gowna, on Thursday, October 1 to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be broadcast live on www.irishwebtv.com. Those wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of Cavan Palliative Care.



Philip (Phil) Brady, Killakeen, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Tuesday, September 29 of Philip (Phil) Brady, Killakeen, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck, Cavan. Predeceased by his sisters Gretta, Bridget and brother John. Sadly missed by his sister Anna Dunne USA and brother Noel USA, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy, on Wednesday evening, September 30 from 6.30pm to 8pm (Please adhere to social distancing). Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ballynarry. Interment afterwards in Mullahoran Cemetery. Due to the government and H.S.E. guidelines Phil's Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

