Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Bernard (Bernie) Murray, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, after a long illness bravely borne, on Saturday, September 26 of Bernard (Bernie) Murray, Bannon Terrace, Longford Town, Longford (Former member of 17th Bn. and 4th Motor Sqn.).

Predeceased by his parents and his twin children. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Brian, Paul and Charlie and his partner Marie, grandchildren Dylan and Conor, sisters Mary, Caroline and Jackie and brother Peter, brothers-in-law Richard, Jim, Michael and Chris, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Masie, Martina and Christine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Bernie’s Funeral Cortege will depart from his home at Bannon Terrace on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30am, to arrive at Saint Mel’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11:00am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Funeral Mass will be restricted to Family and very close friends – Limited to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com

Those who would like to attend but cannot do so, due to these restrictions may leave a personal message below in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit, Tullamore Regional Hospital, C/O Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Athlone Road or any family member.

Attracta Flanagan (née Daly), Cornamaddy, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, September 27 of Attracta Flanagan (née Daly), Cornamaddy, Ballykeeran, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, son Seamus, daughter Eileen, step-sons Colm and David, step-daughter Olive, brothers Fr. John, Seamus and Dermot, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lynn, Chloe, Katie, Jessica and James, great-grandchildren Leo, Jack and John, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Attracta for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences below, or Mass Cards by post.

Attracta's Funeral Mass will be live streamed for public viewing on Wednesday, September 30 at 12 noon. The link is: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Kathleen Sweeney, Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 27 of Kathleen Sweeney, Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford and formerly Birmingham, England. She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary Ellen. Kathleen will be forever missed with love by her family, her husband and life-long friend Michael, sons Michael, Liam, Dermot, Patrick and Brendan, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Dawn and Joanna, her adored grandchildren Mikey, Tomás, Eoín, Cormac and Eleonor̃e, brother Pat-Joe, sisters Patrica, Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland, Birmingham and London.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Kathleen.

Due to government guidelines, Kathleen will repose at home on Wednesday, September 30 from 4pm until 6pm for family and close friends only please. (House is private outside of reposing time). Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, please wear a face covering.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1 at 12 noon, in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Dementia - Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kathleen's family would like to thank you all for your support and understanding at this difficult time. To leave a condolence message, use the link on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie