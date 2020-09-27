Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 27, 2020

Seamus Doyle, "The Reek" , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 25 of Seamus Doyle, "The Reek" , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Gerard, Anthony (New York), James (Kinlough), Brendan, daughter Elaine Foster (Celbridge), brother Brendan and his wife Pat (U.S.A), sister-in-law Rita McDermott (Clonterm), son-in-law Darren, daughters-in-law Barbara, Cathy, Jean and Madeline, his 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Seamus’ funeral cortège will leave his residence on Monday, September 28 at 10.20am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society or Longford Palliative Care , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Teresa Gallagher Rabbitte, Cavan Road, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Hospital Dublin, on Friday, September 25 of Teresa Gallagher Rabbitte, Cavan Road, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Teresa, sisters Breege and Collette. Treasured mother of Damien and Ciaran. Loving sister to Kathleen, Mary and Paul. Adored grandmother to Tristan. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters-in-law Sarah Jane and Dearbhla, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends and neighbours. May she Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday, September 28 from her home to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Teresa’s home at 10.45am on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand out as a mark of respect. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, Teresa’s house will be strictly private, please. The funeral mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the coronary care unit Mater Hospital, c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Aivars Lazda, Cnoc na Gaoithe, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, September 24 of Aivars Lazda, Cnoc na Gaoithe, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Latvia. Aivars will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Arturs, sister Ivetta, grandchild, work colleagues and friends. Lai Vinš atpūšas ar mieru.

Those who would like to leave their personal messages may do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A private cremation service will take place.

William (Jock) Nelson, Ross, Mountnugent, Cavan

It is with great sadness that William ‘Jock’ Nelson, formerly of Ross, Mountnugent and later St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home on Friday, September 25. Sadly, missed by his wife Julia and his four sons, Timothy, Hector, Alistair and Colin, grandchildren, Oliver, Tara, Bertie, Freddie and Zachary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, for family and very close friends. Service will take place on Monday, September 28 at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. In keeping with the current government guidelines and HSE guidelines, please observe Covid19 restrictions. If you would like to express your condolence, you may do so via the condolence book below.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie