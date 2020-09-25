Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 26, 2020

Aivars Lazda, Cnoc na Gaoithe, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, September 24 of Aivars Lazda, Cnoc na Gaoithe, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Latvia. Aivars will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Arturs, sister Ivetta, grandchild, work colleagues and friends. Lai Vinš atpūšas ar mieru.

Those who would like to leave their personal messages may do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A private cremation service will take place.

William (Jock) Nelson, Ross, Mountnugent, Cavan

It is with great sadness that William ‘Jock’ Nelson, formerly of Ross, Mountnugent and later St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home on Friday, September 25. Sadly, missed by his wife Julia and his four sons, Timothy, Hector, Alistair and Colin, grandchildren, Oliver, Tara, Bertie, Freddie and Zachary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, for family and very close friends. Service will take place on Monday, September 28 at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. In keeping with the current government guidelines and HSE guidelines, please observe Covid19 restrictions. If you would like to express your condolence, you may do so via the condolence book below.

