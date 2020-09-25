Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 25, 2020

Aivars Lazda, Cnoc na Gaoithe, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sunset Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, September 24 of Aivars Lazda, Cnoc na Gaoithe, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Latvia. Aivars will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Arturs, sister Ivetta, grandchild, work colleagues and friends. Lai Vinš atpūšas ar mieru.

Those who would like to leave their personal messages may do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie. A private cremation service will take place.

William (Jock) Nelson, Ross, Mountnugent, Cavan

It is with great sadness that William ‘Jock’ Nelson, formerly of Ross, Mountnugent and later St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Virginia, passed away peacefully at the home on Friday, September 25. Sadly, missed by his wife Julia and his four sons, Timothy, Hector, Alistair and Colin, grandchildren, Oliver, Tara, Bertie, Freddie and Zachary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Gibney's Funeral Home, Oldcastle, for family and very close friends. Service will take place on Monday, September 28 at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. In keeping with the current government guidelines and HSE guidelines, please observe Covid19 restrictions. If you would like to express your condolence, you may do so via the condolence book below.

Vivienne Cowan (née Armstrong), Latt, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, September 23 of Vivienne Cowan (nee Armstrong), Latt, Cavan and formerly of Drumlion, Ballinagh. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Devon and Sandra. Remembered with love by her son, daughter, sister Sylvia, brother in law David, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. A strictly private funeral service at the family home on Friday, September 25 at 1.15pm. Funeral cortège from the family home, via Cavan, Moynehall, Ballinagh, arriving at Ballintemple Parish Churchyard for service of committal and burial at 2.30pm. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, Vivienne’s service of committal and burial will be restricted, due to social distancing, to family, neighbours and friends. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

Angela Macken (née Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the arms of her loving family, following a long illness, on Sunday, September 20 of Angela Macken (née Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her sister Teresa. Angela is survived by her beloved husband Patrick (formerly Ballymahon), children Emmett, Brian and Jennifer, their spouses Paige, Amy and Justin, grandchildren Grace, Alice, Kathryn, Patrick, Liam, Jack and Garrett, sisters Mary and Bernadette, brothers Michael, John and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in New York. Those wishing to sympathise can do so by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. The family will be forever grateful to Kathleen Prunty, Margaret Caherly, Kathleen Devine, Carmel Boyle and Orla McSweeney for the wonderful care, love, compassion and unbelievable commitment they gave Angela.

