Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 20, 2020

Alec Feeney, Lisduff, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, September 18 of Alec Feeney, Lisduff, Longford Town, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Brenard and Annie and sisters Maura and Philomena. Alec will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Kathleen, sons Brian, Kevin and Ciarán, daughters Orlagh and Aoife, daughters-in-law Krisztina and Jocelynn, Ciarán's partner Flore and Orlagh's partner's Jonathan, his adored grandchildren Mia and Marus, brother Sean, sister Antoinette O Donnell (Curraghroe), nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many good friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest In Peace Alec.

Due to government guidelines, Alec will repose at home privately. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 21 at 11am, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://longfordparish.com/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. The family would like to thank everyone for their help and understanding at this difficult time. To leave a message for Alec's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Edward (Ned) Nolan, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, September 19 of Edward (Ned) Nolan (Nolan Engineering), Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Beloved husband of Roisin, loving father of Stephen, David and Jenny and wonderful Ga Ga to Conor, Keela, Aoibhinn, Emily and Evie. Ned will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family, his daughters in law Aisling and Sarita, son in law Paul, brothers Paddy, Harry and Christy, sister Marian and extended family and friends. May Ned's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings Ned's funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, September 22 in St Fechin's Church Fore at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to North Westmeath Hospice.



Des Lynch, Newborough, Gorey, Wexford / Ballinteer, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Gorey District Hospital, on Saturday, September 19 of Des Lynch (retired member An Garda Síochána), Newborough, Gorey and formerly Ballinteer, Co Dublin and Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Des will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Phil, sons Ciaran, Eoin and Gus, daughters Una and Claire, brother John, sister Anna Rose, grandchildren Thomas, Anna, Orla, Ellie, Evie and Evan, great-grandchildren Seanie and Liam, daughters in-law Michelle and Gill, Una's partner Dave, the extended family, relatives and friends. We also remember his late brother PC and sister Babs. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to the current restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, September 22 at 2pm in St John The Evangelist Church, Ballinteer, followed by a private committal ceremony at 3.45pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer. The Committal can be viewed on www.vimeo.com/event/139693.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the "Condolence" link on RIP.ie. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Matt Cullen, Corr, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the home of his sister Marion and brother-in-law, Niall Reilly, Poles, on Friday, September 18 of Matt Cullen, Corr, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his mother May and father Mattie, brothers Kevin & Tossie, sisters Nancy & Noreen. Sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Marion, Bernie & Sheila, brothers Sean & Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of Marion and husband Niall, Poles, on Saturday, September 19 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday, September 20 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, along with HSE advice, Funeral Mass and House is for family, neighbours and close friends only, please. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Drumreilly, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in New York, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 13 of Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Drumreilly, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat (Carrigallen). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Cathy, son Padraig (Patrick) son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Stacey, granddaughter Aine, grandsons Timmy, Paddy and Charlie, her sister Mae (Canada) and brother Patsy (Corlough), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Ann emigrated to the US over sixty years ago. She met her husband at Gaelic Park and started their family on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx during the 1970's . She made frequent visits to Corlough and Carrigallen with her children and regularly visited her numerous friends in the surrounding parishes. She dealt with the loss of her husband in 1990 and raised her two children in St. Brendan's Parish. She graduated from College in 1996 and worked for the NYC Board of Education only retiring three years ago this June.

Ann lived many years with an underlying heart condition and fought to remain an active mother and grandmother to her family. She passed away peacefully at home with her family saying the rosary at her bedside. She lived her life dedicated to her Catholic faith. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Ann will return to Ireland on Wednesday, September 23. Removal from her home in Carrigallen at 5.15pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines relating to public gatherings Ann's removal and funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence please do so on RIP.ie.

