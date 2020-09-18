Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 18, 2020

Tom Prunty, Bawn, Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Thursday, September 17 of Tom Prunty, Bawn, Moydow, Longford. Formerly Cloontagh, Newtownforbes, Co.Longford. Tom will be forever missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, son Thomas, daughters Sarah and Mary, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Stephen, David, Dylan and Lauren, brother Packie (Cloontagh, Newtownforbes), brothers-in-law Donal Duggan (Portlaoise) and Fintan Duggan (Wexford), sisters-in-law Ann Bowie (Rathdowney) and Bridie Prunty (Cloontagh), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Tom.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, September 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Please observe the government guidelines regarding social distancing. There will be no handshaking and please use face covering.

Funeral mass will be on Saturday, September 19 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Moydow, Co Longford, burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery, Co Longford. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 48 people only). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Association of Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Vincent Reddin, The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Mountmellick, Laois

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Caroline and the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, September 16 of Vincent Reddin, 44 The Green, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Mountmelick, Co Laois. Predeceased by his wife Ellen and his son Niall. Deeply missed by his son Daragh, his sisters Philomena, Henrietta, Betty and Mary Francis, brothers Noel, John, Brendan, Anthony and Michael, extended family, neighbours, friends and former Bord na Mona colleagues. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 18 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to close family and friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave personal messages in the ‘condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Drumreilly, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home in New York, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 13 of Ann McGovern (née Dolan), late of Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Drumreilly, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Pat (Carrigallen). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Cathy, son Padraig (Patrick) son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Stacey, granddaughter Aine, grandsons Timmy, Paddy and Charlie, her sister Mae (Canada) and brother Patsy (Corlough), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Ann emigrated to the US over sixty years ago. She met her husband at Gaelic Park and started their family on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx during the 1970's . She made frequent visits to Corlough and Carrigallen with her children and regularly visited her numerous friends in the surrounding parishes. She dealt with the loss of her husband in 1990 and raised her two children in St. Brendan's Parish. She graduated from College in 1996 and worked for the NYC Board of Education only retiring three years ago this June.

Ann lived many years with an underlying heart condition and fought to remain an active mother and grandmother to her family. She passed away peacefully at home with her family saying the rosary at her bedside. She lived her life dedicated to her Catholic faith. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Ann will return to Ireland on Wednesday, September 23. Removal from her home in Carrigallen at 5.15pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrigallen Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines relating to public gatherings Ann's removal and funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence please do so on RIP.ie.

Martin Toolan, Clooneen, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at Galway Hospice, on Wednesday, September 16 of Martin Toolan, Clooneen, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Tom, mother Elizabeth and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Breda (Galway) and Phil (Wales), brothers-in-law Padraig and J.J., son Thomas and daughter Rose (Coolarty, Longford), nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, on Saturday, September 19 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Martin's Funeral Mass is private to family, neighbours and friends. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Galway Hospice, Renmore, Co Galway. Thank you for your cooperation.

