Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 13, 2020

Dorothy Cullen (née McAleese), No 1 Higginstown Wood, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her heartbroken family, following a long illness bravely borne, on Saturday, September 12 of Dorothy Cullen (née McAleese), No 1 Higginstown Wood, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed and will always be remembered by her loving husband John, daughter Maxine, Maxine’s partner Nigel and their daughter Kallea, grandson Conor, granddaughter Breean and their father John, and extended family in Merseyside England. May Dorothy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 15 to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Funeral Mass will be limited, in keeping with current HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines, and the family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Dorothy’s funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Cremation service can be viewed on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ (Password is Lakelands2018)

Mary Duignan (née Donnellan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The very sad death occurred on Saturday, September 12 of Mary Duignan (nee Donnellan), Malahide and formerly Lanesboro, Co Longford. Mary fought a long illness with great dignity but passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her heartbroken family. Very sadly missed by her husband Noel, three children James, Clare and Anna, sons in law Neill and Mel, James's partner Ash, three adoring grandchildren Joe, Ben and Molly, large family of brother and sisters, brother and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Mary fought her illness right up to the very end of her long journey and still had her caring and witty nature.

House private. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 15 in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave your condolences in the section on RIP.ie or send on their condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice Raheny.

Christina Conefrey (née McBarron), Drumnamore, Aughavas, Leitrim / Kinawley, Fermanagh



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 12 of Christina Conefrey (née McBarron), Drumnamore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kinawley, Co Fermanagh. Predeceased by her sister Bernie Mcloughlin (Ballinamore). Loved and sadly missed by her husband PJ, daughter;Úna, sons; Kieran, Damien and Fergus, daughters-in-law; Imelda, Bernie and Louise, son-in-law; Dermot, beloved grandchildren; Eoghan, Anna, Shónagh, Kate, Aoife, Mark, Shane, Darragh, Aaron and Ella, brothers; Michael McBarron (Derrylin), and P.J. McBarron (Kinawley), sisters Sarah Shannon (Bawnboy), Marie Bannon (Bawnboy), Carmel McLoughlin (Galway), Julie Kennedy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Pauline Brady (Milltown), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Christina Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm – 8pm on Monday, September 14. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass private to family and close friends on Tuesday, September 15 arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message of sympathy in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Christina's funeral can be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

John Patrick Donnelly, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Ballinamore Nursing Unit, on Saturday, September 12 of John Patrick Donnelly, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Rose. Sadly missed by his brother in law Martin Farrell (UK), his nephews; Seán and Martin Farrell, (UK), relatives, neighbours and friends. May John Patrick Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Dymphna Reilly (née Doonan), Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the loving care of her daughter Celene surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 11 of Dymphna Reilly, (nee Doonan), Gortfadda, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloone. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Kathleen, her brothers; John Francis, Joe, Brian, Gerald Christopher, Frank, Jim and Vincent, her sisters; Brigid Frances, Maggie, Mary Theresa, Philomena, Madge, Mary Clare, Carmel, Trudy and Bernadette.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving children; Michael Jr (New York), Celene, Stephen, Priscilla (New York), Kephas, and Jason, her partner Seán, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers; Des (USA), Kevin (USA), Declan (Cloone), her sisters; Agnes Bulger (USA), Fidelma (USA) and Josephine (Limerick), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Michael Reilly (Sr), relatives, close friends and neighbours.May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence from 4pm on Sunday, September 13, to family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 14 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, Dymphna’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid-19 restrictions, can leave a personal message of Condolence in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Dymphna’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://Churchtv/Cloone.html

Evelyn (Ebby) Healy (née Cunningham), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 93rd year, in the loving care of the staff at St Eithne's Respite Centre, Tulsk, on Friday, September 11 of Evelyn (Ebby) Healy (née Cunningham), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving Mam of her son Michael (London) and her daughter Josephine (Birmingham). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law May, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Kieran and Chloe, great-grandchildren Leo and Luca, brother Michael (Waterford), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 14 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Evelyn's Funeral Mass is private to family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Condolences may be left here on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

