Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Jason Cobey, Loonogs, Crosskeys, Cavan



The death occurred on Monday, September 7 of Jason Cobey, Loonogs, Crosskeys, Cavan. Beloved son of Gerry and Elaine, brother of Leon. Predeceased by his sister Lizzy. Deeply regretted by his loving family grannys, aunts, uncles, cousins and all his close friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10 from 4pm until 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 11 in St Matthew’s Church Crosskeys at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines Jason’s home and funeral mass will be private to family and close friends. Anyone wishing to convey sympathies to the family can do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Rest In Peace.



Anthony (Tony) Maguire, Sallymount Ben of Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Ballyfermot, Dublin



The death occurred, after a long illness, bravely borne, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 8 of Anthony (Tony) Maguire, Sgt retired Aircorps College, Sallymount Ben of Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, and formerly Ballyfermot Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gwen, daughter Nicola, son Aaron, son in law Andy, daughter in law Jade, sisters, brother, his beloved six grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tony's soul Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines Tony's funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 11am in St Feichin's Church, Fore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by using the link on RIP.ie. The family would like to say a special thanks to Kelly and Andrea who helped care for Tony.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Anthony Higgins, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, September 8 of Anthony Higgins, St Ciaran’s, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving parents Tim and Lily. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers: Joseph and Tim (UK), sisters: Jenny (UK), Elizabeth Burke (Mohill) and Maureen Higgins (Cloone), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and all of Anthony's wonderful carers and nurses in St Ciaran's, Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon. May Anthony's gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at St Mary's Church, Cloone on Friday, September 11 for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, Anthony's funeral mass will be restricted to family and Anthony's carers only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to COVID restrictions, can leave a personal message of Condolence in the "Condolence" section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Anthony's funeral mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Annemieke Plass, Doon, Ballinahown, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, September 6 of Annemieke Plass, Doon, Ballinahown, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her mother Kitty, brother Pieter, sisters Karin and Tineke, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

A celebration of Annemieke’s life will be held at a later date. House strictly private please. Anyone wishing to express their condolences please do so on the RIP.ie condolence book.

Mary McKiernan (née Martin), Fosterfields, Athboy, Meath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, September 7 of Mary McKiernan, (nee Martin) Fosterfields, Athboy and formerly of Ballinamuck, Drumlish. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, son John, sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy, from 5pm to 8pm this Tuesday evening, September 8. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 9 at 11am in St James' Church, Athboy, followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyoisin, Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

For those who cannot attend please leave a condolence message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.Funeral Mass will live streamed and can be viewed HERE

In compliance with current government & HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and friends, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.



Seamus (James) Fallon, Whitehall, Roscommon, N39 P3X8 / Tarmonbarry, Longford



The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the Staff Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar after a short illness, on Sunday, September 6 of Seamus (James) Fallon, Curraun, Whitehall, Roscommon, N39 P3X8 / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife Tessie, sons Peter, John, Padraig, Damien and Barry, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Oliver (USA), Brendan and Gerry, sister Teresa (USA), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow Government Guidelines and with support and agreement of the family, Seamus’ Funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Cortege will depart from his home on Wednesday morning, September 9 at 11.45am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie