Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Mary McKiernan (née Martin), Fosterfields, Athboy, Meath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, on Monday, September 7 of Mary McKiernan, (nee Martin) Fosterfields, Athboy and formerly of Ballinamuck, Drumlish. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, son John, sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mullen's Funeral Home, O'Growney Street, Athboy, from 5pm to 8pm this Tuesday evening, September 8. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 9 at 11am in St James' Church, Athboy, followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyoisin, Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

For those who cannot attend please leave a condolence message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.Funeral Mass will live streamed and can be viewed HERE

In compliance with current government & HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and friends, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.



Seamus (James) Fallon, Whitehall, Roscommon, N39 P3X8 / Tarmonbarry, Longford



The death occurred, in the wonderful care of the Staff Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar after a short illness, on Sunday, September 6 of Seamus (James) Fallon, Curraun, Whitehall, Roscommon, N39 P3X8 / Tarmonbarry, Longford. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife Tessie, sons Peter, John, Padraig, Damien and Barry, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Oliver (USA), Brendan and Gerry, sister Teresa (USA), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow Government Guidelines and with support and agreement of the family, Seamus’ Funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Cortege will depart from his home on Wednesday morning, September 9 at 11.45am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Michael Hilliard, Clonahard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, September 6 of Michael Hilliard, Clonahard, Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom, his mother Margaret and by his sisters Mary, Margaret and Nancy. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Maureen, son Michael and his partner Lorna, daughter Therese and her partner Danny, grandchildren Daniel, David, Michael and Lilla, sister Lena (Moate), brothers Bernard, Charlie and Tommy Joe (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, September 8 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

