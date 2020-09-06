Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 6, 2020 - evening

Michael Hilliard, Clonahard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, September 6 of Michael Hilliard, Clonahard, Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom, his mother Margaret and by his sisters Mary, Margaret and Nancy. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Maureen, son Michael and his partner Lorna, daughter Therese and her partner Danny, grandchildren Daniel, David, Michael and Lilla, sister Lena (Moate), brothers Bernard, Charlie and Tommy Joe (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, September 8 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to , may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Teresa Casey, Mary Willies Longford Pass, Thurles, Tipperary / Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Saturday, September 5 of Teresa Casey, Mary Willies Longford Pass, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly from Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Lily. Deeply regretted by her loving partner and best friend Evelyn, her brothers and sisters Jimmy, Francis, Marie, Eilish, Berna, Tina and Jackie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (Mary Willies) on Sunday evening, September 6 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 7 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice or Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare Team. As per Covid 19 directives, please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face coverings. Messages of condolence can be placed on the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Kathleen Ellis (née Kiernan), Drumalt, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 5 of Kathleen Ellis (née Kiernan), Drumalt, Arva, Cavan.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerry. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Marian, her sons Michael, Gerard & Brían, her sister-in-law Patty, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family. Adored by her 12 grandchildren and great-grandson. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, September 6 from 3pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 7 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva at 11am followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Kathleen’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Jimmy O’Donnell, Cavan / Monaghan Palliative Care.

Messages of sympathy may be entered in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your understanding and support at this sad time.

Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien), Monty's Meadows, Conna, Cork / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home, on Thursday, September 3 of Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien), Monty’s Meadow, Conna, Cork; Newtownforbes, Longford & Ilford, Essex. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick McGlynn, dear mother of Lawrence, Raymond, Kieran and Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law Helen, Caroline and Christine, grandchildren Kirsty, Danny, Adam and Hannah, great-grandchildren Mason and Louis, sisters Kit and Breda, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law Mary Bank (Essex), Nan Quinn (Longford) and Nora O’Brien (Conna), nephews, nieces - especially Catherine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reception into St Catherine's Church, Conna, Monday, September 7 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (attendance 50). Funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie.





Mary Finnerty (née Dwyer), Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Johnswell, Kilkenny

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Friday, September 4 of Mary Finnerty (née Dwyer), Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Johnswell, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sisters Bessie, Bridie, Sr. Anne Bernadette and her brothers Patrick & Martin. Deeply regretted by her daughter Theresa, sons John & Patrick, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Marie & Eoin, great-grandchild Tom, sister Teresa, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 7 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Mary's Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people including family and friends. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

