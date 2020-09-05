Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 5, 2020

Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien), Monty's Meadows, Conna, Cork / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home, on Thursday, September 3 of Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien), Monty’s Meadow, Conna, Cork; Newtownforbes, Longford & Ilford, Essex. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick McGlynn, dear mother of Lawrence, Raymond, Kieran and Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law Helen, Caroline and Christine, grandchildren Kirsty, Danny, Adam and Hannah, great-grandchildren Mason and Louis, sisters Kit and Breda, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law Mary Bank (Essex), Nan Quinn (Longford) and Nora O’Brien (Conna), nephews, nieces - especially Catherine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reception into St Catherine's Church, Conna, Monday, September 7 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (attendance 50). Funeral afterwards to Conna Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie.





Mary Finnerty (née Dwyer), Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Johnswell, Kilkenny

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Friday, September 4 of Mary Finnerty (née Dwyer), Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon / Johnswell, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sisters Bessie, Bridie, Sr. Anne Bernadette and her brothers Patrick & Martin. Deeply regretted by her daughter Theresa, sons John & Patrick, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Marie & Eoin, great-grandchild Tom, sister Teresa, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, September 7 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Mary's Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people including family and friends. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Dominick (Dom) Tiernan, Ballincurry, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, September 2 of Dominick (Dom) Tiernan, Ballincurry, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brother Bat. Dom will be very sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Jimmy and Sean, sister-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law Christy, nieces Anne-Marie and Helena, nephews James and Chris, grandniece, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Dom rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow current government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Dom’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only. His funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, September 5 at 10.30am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Kilgefin Cemetery. For anyone who wishes to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Tiernan family very much appreciate your support at this time.

